Saved // Red Blend

Saved Red Blend comes from the California Central Coast, with grapes sourced from the Santa Maria Valley and King City in Monterey County among other places in between.

The blend is made up of several varietals as follows:

39% Merlot

22% Zinfandel

22% Syrah

11% Petit Verdot

4% Malbec

2% Souzao

According to the wine’s tasting notes, this wine’s growing season was superb all year.

They said the season’s weather resulted in “the development of great flavors and ripe phenolics. Also, they mentioned that each parcel was blended separately to maintain a delicate fruit balance.

From the bottle:

Saved Wine is a collaboration between the (tattoo) artist Scott Campbell and winemaker Clay Brock. For more information about this wine, check out the Saved Wines website.

Saved Red Blend Reviewed

I tasted the 2013 vintage of Saved Red. Sample received for review purposes.

Appearance

In the glass, Saved Red is primarily garnet in color, but I did notice a bit of rustiness in appearance

as well. It’s medium dark in terms of translucency. A little light shines through. The wine coats up the glass nicely with slow falling legs noted.

Aroma

Noticeable when first poured and also from far away, Saved Red gives off aromas of dark cherry, candy and perhaps a little sweet bay leaf. There’s a good sting in the nose from the wine’s alcohol. Saved Red Blend alcohol content 15.0% by volume, per the bottle. Not surprising given the aroma.

Taste

On the palate I noted a harmonious blend of red and black fruits. It’s a full bodied wine that gives you some juicy black cherry, cola and ripe plum flavors. Definitely smooth and enjoyable

in taste.

Mouthfeel and Tannins

Saved Red has a silky mouthfeel.

Tannins are supple and felt all over the palate. They even manage to soften up a bit more as the wine has a chance

to breathe.

Finish

The wine’s finish was long and nicely balanced between the flavors and the tannins. Though, I’d give just a little more weight to the flavors over the tannins on the finish.

Overall Opinion

Overall, I found this wine to be a smooth sipper and quite enjoyable. I believe it stands on its own well and would also be versatile with different foods. It’s not a complicated wine by any means, but if you like a smooth flavorful red blend I think you’ll enjoy this one. Definitely a wine that will appeal to the masses.

You can tell the winemaker put a lot of thought into the multiple varietals in the blend and did a great job making them work together nicely.

Saved Red Blend price $25.00.

Suggested Food Pairing

I would venture from tradition and pair this wine with sweet seafood, like sea bass or even scallops.