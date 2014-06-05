SEX AND THE CITY 3 // Life is Full of so Many Questions.

Life is full of so many questions. What is the meaning of life? What happens when we die? When will the third Sex and the City movie come out?

According to Sarah Jessica Parker, the answer to the last question is never. Parker, who played writer Carrie Bradshaw on the beloved HBO series, broke the news to fans last month that the ladies of Manhattan won’t be sipping on anymore cosmopolitans.

For years, fans couldn’t help but wonder when a third installment would hit the big screen and it seemed like most of the cast was on board, too. Earlier this year, Parker even teased the idea of a sequel a handful of times. However, at a red-carpet interview in New York, the Divorce star finally confirmed that a sequel was off the table.

Parker added that there was a completed screenplay that would’ve closed out the trilogy with finesse while giving fans something worthwhile.

“We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” Parker told Extra. “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in awaiting another movie.”

While Parker wasn’t vocal about what axed the long-awaited film, rumors quickly emerged that it was Kim Cattrall’s, who played the sexually liberated Samantha Jones, doing. In an article by Daily Mail, the film was scheduled to start filming in the fall, but Cattrall reportedly also wanted Warner Bros. to produce some of her independent projects. Sources claim the company did not agree to her terms and the sixty-one-year-old opted out.

Shortly after, the Liverpool-born actress took to twitter to clarify that she did, in fact, state she was not interested in reprising her role, but that was in 2016.

Following Parker’s announcement, several cast members chimed and added their two cents. While Kristin Davis posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram account, Willie Garson only added fuel to the fire. Garson, who played the flamboyant Stanford Blatch, confirmed on his twitter that “the reasons are true” and added that scrapping the project came with collateral damage. Unofficial sources claim that crew members were reportedly already in negotiations relocate to New York for filming and turned down other jobs.

For six seasons, fans followed the lives of Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York as they navigated relationships, fashion and sex in the big apple. Loosely based off the novel by Candace Bushnell, the long-going series eventually spawned two feature films: 2008’s Sex and The City: The Movie and its widely panned sequel Sex and The City 2 in 2010.

In 2013, The CW picked up The Carrie Diaries, a prequel series that stared AnnaSophia Robb( Bridge to Terabithia) as a pubescent Bradshaw before she became everyone’s favorite sexual anthropologist. Based on the series of junior novels by Bushnell, the show got canned after two season due to bad ratings.

While a sequel is officially off the table, fans can enjoy the entire series on HBO Go and both seasons of The Carrie Diaries on Netflix.