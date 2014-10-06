Strawberry Rhubarb Muffins Susan Ryder May 23, 2018 Food Strawberry Rhubarb Muffins If you are looking for a way to use up the rhubarb in your garden, then give these strawberry rhubarb muffins a try. They are like a miniature version of strawberry rhubarb pie. Yum! Ingredients: 1 1/4 cups firmly packed brown sugar 1/2 cup vegetable oil 1 egg 2 teaspoons vanilla 1 cup buttermilk 1 cup chopped strawberries 1 cup diced rhubarb 1/2 cup chopped nuts (optional) 2 1/2 cups flour, unsifted 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 teaspoon salt Topping: 1 tablespoon melted butter 1/3 cup sugar 1 teaspoon cinnamon Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, combine sugar, oil, egg, vanilla, and buttermilk. Beat well. Stir in rhubarb and nuts. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Stir into rhubarb mixture until just blended. Fill muffin pans 2/3 full and sprinkle topping on top. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Makes 20 muffins. Note: If you want to just make rhubarb muffins, then leave out the strawberries and substitute rhubarb instead. You can also leave out the rhubarb and just use strawberries, substituting strawberries for the rhubarb. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website