SUMMER Peach Crisp

Summertime and fresh peaches just seem go to together. I just bought 50 pounds of fresh peaches and spent the morning canning them. When I am preparing the peaches for canning, there always seem to be pieces that just aren’t pretty enough for the canning jars.

Those imperfect peach pieces are perfect for making peach crisp! When I prepare this recipe I don’t always even measure the ingredients. You can make a big pan or a little pan, however much you want to make. The amount of topping isn’t crucial. If you like lots of topping, double the topping ingredients!

Ingredients:

6 c. sliced peaches*

1 c. sugar

1/4 c. cornstarch

Topping:

1 1/2 c. old-fashioned oats

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/4 c. flour

5 tbsp. butter

*Note: If you don’t have fresh peaches, you can substitute 2 (15 1/4 oz.)

cans peaches.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

To prepare the topping, cut butter into small cubes. Combine oats, brown sugar, flour, and butter in a small bowl and set aside.

In a small saucepan, combine 1 c. water (or peach juice if you have any from the peaches), sugar, and cornstarch. Heat until thickened. Remove from the stove and stir into peaches.

Place peaches in a 9-inch square baking pan. If you are doubling the recipe, use a 13x9x2-inch baking pan.

Sprinkle the topping on top of the peaches.

Bake about 30 minutes or until topping is lightly browned.

Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Serves 4-6.