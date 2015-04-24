THE ANDREW DUHON TRIO WILL PERFORM ON MARCH 29th ACOUSTIC NIGHT

The Andrew Duhon Trio will be featured on Acoustic Night on March 29, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bama Theatre. Presented by The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa, Acoustic Night features both solo and ensemble performances of a wide range of music throughout the calendar year. This performance will take place in the theatre with both audience and band seated on the stage. Cover charge is $12 with a bar available. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Andrew Duhon is a songwriter from New Orleans, a teller of stories with an undeniable voice, weighted and soulful. Duhon has released three recordings, the latest of which, “The Moorings,” was nominated for a Grammy in 2014 for Best Engineered Album. He has toured solo for much of his career and that troubadour element is certainly present, an usher of modern day folklore. His latest group, The Andrew Duhon Trio, brings a new musicality to the tunes with upright bassist Myles Weeks and drummer Maxwell Zemanovic. Since recording “The Moorings” as their first group project, the Trio has been crossing the American landscape, touring and creating, with the thoughtful colors of the ensemble breathing a new musicality and direction into Duhon’s songwriting traditions.

George Howard, former president of Rykodisc:

“This record is genius. Not kidding. It is unbelievably great. This young man has it. The singing, the playing, the production…it’s all there. Strikingly good. The world needs to hear this record.”

Trina Shoemaker, Grammy Award Winning producer and engineer:

“With his cards to his chest and his heart on his sleeve, Andrew brings us his stories, in a voice as full as any I’ve heard, breathing life and truth into his songs.”

John Snyder, ArtistHouseMusic.com:

“Another world-class voice is heard from Louisiana, another soulful, mesmerizing singer who writes emotional songs with impact and heart. Andrew Duhon is a troubadour for the next generation, a story-teller for his generation. Measured in the blues with the gift of narrative, Andrew1s songs will not only make you think, they will make you sing along, days later. This is a young artist to watch, and to hear, as soon as you can find a way. ”

Eric Orlando, owner of Carrollton Station:

“Andrew gets it. He understands not only how to craft an appealing song, but how to sell it on stage well beyond his years. He brings to mind a young Dylan with both his melancholy and sincerity.”

For more information about the artist, visit andrewduhon.com.

The Bama Theatre is located at 600 Greensboro Ave. in downtown Tuscaloosa. For more information about The Arts Council, CAC or Bama Theatre, patrons should LIKE the Facebook page “The Arts Council – Bama Theatre – Cultural Arts Center” and follow tuscarts on Twitter. Call 205-758-5195 or visit tuscarts.org for further information.