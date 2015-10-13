The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama welcomes Audrey S. Vaughn as the Rural Outreach Coordinator for West Alabama Works.

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama welcomes Audrey S. Vaughn as the Rural Outreach Coordinator for West Alabama Works.

Audrey S. Vaughn is owner of Porter Daniel, LLC, a niche consultative services company started in 2014. Audrey began her company after her long anticipated early retirement from Alabama Power Company after over 33 years of service. Audrey has had successful careers in government service as well as corporate America. Prior to corporate America, Audrey started professional work with the US government at the Social Security Administration adjudicating benefit claims. During her career with Alabama Power Company, her career spanned numerous functional areas and geographical regions as well as Washington, D.C. Those areas included external affairs, governmental relations, human resources, financial planning and budgeting, marketing, customer service operations, community relations, economic development, supplier diversity, and supply chain management. Post retirement, Audrey has remained involved in civic, public service and professional organizations and charitable events.

Porter Daniel, LLC provides professional consultative services in the areas reflective of Audrey’s vast experiences and extensive people network.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Audrey grew up as the youngest of 11 siblings. She attended public school in Birmingham, furthering her education at Miles College and UAB, receiving a double major Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing and Management, an MBA from Samford University and advanced certifications from Harvard University.

She is the mother of two children and grandmother of two. Audrey firmly believes in giving back and that we stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before us. Pay it forward! One of her favorite motivational mottos is that your attitude determines your altitude.