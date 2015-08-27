The First Friday Art Walk always makes the first weekend of every month exciting! You can find, art, music, and more when you head downtown on February 2nd! Free and open to everyone, First Friday celebrates our One and Only art scene with a great focus on staying local for a nice night out. Come see all the new and continuing galleries and shows at places like Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center, Monarch Espresso Bar, and Harrison Galleries.

Venture into local galleries and businesses like the O’Connor Art Studios, Paul R. Jones Museum, and others to see their current projects or exhibits like Mecca: Atlanta, Harlem, Miami, and Beyond – Selections from the Collection or Art by Jayne Morgan at the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center.

Art Night will be even more special this month because of the inaugural “Tuscaloosa Can!” project. In a continued response to the persistent concern of food insecurity in the lives of citizens in West Alabama, this year’s expanded event features over 20 school teams creating large sculptures made from canned food items. You can find these structures at five locations around downtown listed below! At the end of the viewing, all food is donated to the West Alabama Food Bank.

Tomorrow evening Kentuck will take the main stage as they present Art Night at Kentuck Art Center in Downtown Northport. Art Night is Kentuck’s monthly community celebration of art and artists and takes place between 5 & 8 PM. This month their featured artists will be the Juneau family! Organic and whimsical pieces of artisan jewelry created by their mother-daughter artist team will be displayed as well as bright folk art sculptures and furniture created out of steel and aluminum by their father-son team.

Last year, First Friday launched a website that focuses on the upcoming schedule of events that you can visit by clicking (HERE). The site is designed to make the First Friday art offerings accessible to the public with an Art Walk map displaying the location of all galleries.

Enjoy the spirit and culture of downtown Tuscaloosa and beyond as you mingle with residents and visitors. Tour art galleries, venues, and related spaces from 5:00-8:30 pm every First Friday of the month. (Each venue might have different hours. Be sure to check their information.)

March First Friday & Kentuck’s Art Night

MAR 1 Art Night: Pat, Suzanne, Angèlique & Andrè Juneau, Kentuck Art Center, Northport (FEB 27-APR 24), 5-8 pm

MAR 2-3 West Alabama Quilters’ Guild 2018 Quilt Show, Taylorville United Methodist Church, 640 Bear Creek Rd., Tuscaloosa (9-5, 9-4)

MAR 1-2 Tuscaloosa Can! Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center, Paul R. Jones Museum, Harrison Galleries, Monarch Espresso Bar and UPerk, Tuscaloosa

MAR 2 First Friday, Downtown Tuscaloosa, 5-9 pm (individual gallery times vary)

MAR 2 First Friday Reception, “A Harder Task Than Making Bricks Without Straw,” Artworks from the Doug McCraw Collection, UA Gallery, DWCAC (MAR 2-APR 30), 5:00-7:30

MAR 2 First Friday Reception, Mecca: Atlanta, Harlem, Miami, and Beyond – Selections from the Collection, Paul R. Jones Museum, 6th Street (MAR 2-APR 27), 5:30-7:30

MAR 2 First Friday Event, O’Connor Art Studios, 2316 Univ. Blvd., upstairs, 5:30-8:30 pm

MAR 2 First Friday Event, Art by Jayne Morgan, Grace Aberdean Habitat Alchemy, 2124 9th St., Tuscaloosa, 6-9 pm

MAR 2 First Friday Reception, Tuscaloosa Can! Harrison Galleries, 2315 Univ. Blvd., 6-9 pm