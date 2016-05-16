THEATRE TUSCALOOSA TO PRESENT “SECOND SAMUEL”

Theatre Tuscaloosa will present Pamela Parker’s Second Samuel May 18-27, 2018, in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Rd.).

Second Samuel is set in the late 1940s in a sleepy, south Georgia town by the same name. In Second Samuel, it’s hard to keep a secret, but everybody’s got one. As the play starts, Miss Gertrude, the town’s beloved music teacher, has just passed away. While her friends and neighbors prepare for her funeral, her mysteries are unveiled, turning the entire town upside down.

Ray Taylor is directing this production. Taylor is best known to audiences as a performer, having played many notable roles with Theatre Tuscaloosa, including the emcee in Cabaret, Roger DeBris in The Producers, and Reverend Oglethorpe in Smoke on the Mountain.

“I am thrilled to step back into the role of director for Second Samuel,” said Taylor. “Ever since my sister played a role in the world premiere of this show in Wetumpka, Alabama, I have wanted to bring it to Tuscaloosa audiences. It’s filled with Southern charm and humor, but it also has a surprise twist that will leave audiences talking for days.”

Taylor’s production team includes Wheeler Kincaid, scenic designer; John Hisey, lighting designer; Jeanette Waterman, costume designer; and Tyler Afflerbach, stage manager. The cast is made up of a variety of veteran performers and Theatre Tuscaloosa newcomers, including Colton Crowe, Carol DeVelice, Scott Frazier, Matthew Krell, Michael Norton, Jill Parsons, Charles Prosser, Lisa Waldrop Shattuck, Joel Stancer, George Thagard, and Kathy Wilson.

“I am super excited to bring the character of B-Flat to life,” says Crowe. “B-Flat serves as both a narrator and the moral compass of the town. This show will definitely make people laugh while also encouraging them to be a little more open-minded. I hope that people who come and see this show will leave with a sense of hope and feeling renewed.”

Theatre Tuscaloosa’s 2017-2018 season is supported by Shelton State Community College; the City of Tuscaloosa; the Alabama State Council on the Arts; Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.; WVUA23; and Tuscaloosa Radio. Second Samuel is sponsored by Grace Presbyterian Church and JamisonMoneyFarmer.

Second Samuel will be presented May 18-27, 2018, in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays; Fridays; and Saturday, May 19. Matinee performances will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays; Wednesday, May 23; and Saturday, May 26. A pay-what-you-can final dress rehearsal will be presented on Thursday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m., proceeds of which will benefit the Charlie Dennis Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors and members of the military, and $14 for students. Special rates are available in advance for groups of ten or more.

Tickets and more information are available at www.theatretusc.com or at 205.391.2277.