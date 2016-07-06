THOMAS RHETT BRINGS BACK IN-DEMAND  LIFE CHANGES TOUR, KICKING OFF FALL TOUR LEG TONIGHT

Following a hot-ticket first run packed with sell-outs, current multi-CMA Awards nominee Thomas Rhett is bringing his sought-after LIFE CHANGES TOUR back to fans across the country, relaunching the “danceworthy” (Hits Daily Double) show tonight in Bangor, ME. Showcasing his “contagious energy” (Tennessean) and “commanding stage presence” (Rolling Stone), Thomas Rhett has tapped ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year Brett Young and ACM New Vocal Group of the Year Midland to join him on the highly-anticipated run. “The energy and response to this tour so far has completely exceeded my expectations,” Thomas Rhett said. “We’ve got some bucket-list venues coming up this fall and a killer lineup, so I’m pumped to get back out there tonight.”

Thomas Rhett’s live show has captured the attention of fans and critics alike as he continues to grow from a “prolific songwriter to star in his own right” (Pittsburg Tribune Live). “Thomas Rhett himself is a fine showman, adept at engaging a crowd” – Houston Chronicle “Thomas Rhett, who has blossomed as a performer…has fearlessly come into his own” – Tennessean

“Thomas Rhett got the crowd on its feet…[his] display of all-around entertainment made for [a successful performance]” – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette “Thomas Rhett…took that energy and multiplied it by 10. Even in the stands, where you could hardly see Rhett on the catwalk” – Arizona Daily Star “He adroitly worked the stage” – Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thomas Rhett’s PLATINUM-certified third album LIFE CHANGES (The Valory Music Co.) is the biggest, boldest-sounding record of his career, filled with a diverse batch of songs as he stretches his sound to new limits. Emphasizing his “detailed style of songwriting” (Rolling Stone), LIFE CHANGES was an instant hit upon its 2017 release, debuting at No. One on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, marking the first Country release to take the top spot last year. It also drew a 2018 GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album and has been streamed more than 850 million times. After celebrating the one year anniversary and major success of the PLATINUM-certified release, the album is set to receive deluxe treatment on Sept. 21, giving fans access to new music. The hitmaker is currently nominated for three CMA Awards including Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for LIFE CHANGES and Music Video of the year for “Marry Me.” He was also recently named iHeartRadio’s Country Artist of the Year for the second year in a row, following a CMA Triple Play award for penning three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period (“Die A Happy Man,” “Star of the Show” and Michael Ray’s “Think A Little Less”), adding to his collection of trophies from the Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and more.

