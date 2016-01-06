Throwing A Hat in the Air // Twitter reacts to the death of Mary Tyler Moore

Beloved icon Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 Jessica Lipsky

Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died at age 80, her publicist said. “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” Mara Buxbaum, Moore’s longtime representative, said in a statement. “A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Remembrances of Moore, a television icon who played wife to Dick Van Dyke on his namesake show and famously portrayed the plucky title character on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” are flooding Twitter. Moore’s eponymous sitcom, which ran from 1970 to 1977, helped change the face of women on television.

#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM.

— Larry King (@kingsthings) Jan. 25, 2017

“She was a nice girl who lived alone, serial dated, used birth control, and threw her beret in the air to signify just how independent she was,” Entertainment Weekly wrote of the lead of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Moore won three Emmys for that role.