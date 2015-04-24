TOMMY BROWN // Bama the Dream School for Star OT

For Tommy Brown, his commitment to Alabama last Friday was the culmination of a lifelong dream. The standout offensive tackle, who is the son of former Tide shot putter, Vince Brown, grew up watching Alabama football.

“Alabama has always been my dream school,” says the 6-7, 315-pounder from Mater Dei HS in Santa Ana, CA. “Of course, it’s my dad’s alma mater, but it really came down to a business decision. I wanted to go to a school that could develop me into an NFL player. Alabama has a track record for developing its players for the NFL.”

At Mater Dei, Brown is an offensive tackle. He’s not sure which position he might play at Alabama.

“They always tell me they need tackles, and I have a tackle body type,” Brown says. “But I want to contribute. I want to come in as a freshman and do anything I can to contribute. I’ll snap the ball if that’s what I need to do. I’ve messed around some at guard. Center is a completely different position. But I feel that I can play every position on the OL.”

Brown is excited about the opportunity to learn under OL coach Brent Key.

“Coach Key was fired up when I told him that I was committing,” Brown says. “I just want to play under him.”

“Coach Saban told me that I’m not just committing to Alabama. He said that I’m committing to the process of what it takes to be successful. I’m committing to the hard work and the discipline it takes to become the best player that I can be, the best I can be in the weightroom, the best student I can be and to winning championships. That’s what it takes to be the best and to win championships.”

Brown chose Alabama over a slew of other schools. Ultimately, it came down to Alabama and Oregon. Former Tide OL coach Mario Cristobal, who is in his first year at Oregon, recruited Brown for the Ducks.

“It was really hard telling him that I was committing to Alabama,” Brown says. “He asked me if we could keep an open line of communication just in case. I told him we could do that, but that I am one-hundred percent Alabama.”

Brown, who is the Tide’s seventh commitment in the 2018 class, spent this past weekend in Tuscaloosa. He took part in the Champions Cookout with several of Bama’s top targets for 2018 and 2019. Brown thinks UA is headed for another outstanding class.

“I know a lot of the top recruits that Alabama is recruiting,” Brown says. “I feel confident about some of the top recruits. I’m going to do what I can do to encourage other guys. When I get the chance, I’ll whisper ‘Roll Tide’ in their ear.”

SLADE BOLDEN

Top athlete had awesome time in Tuscaloosa

Slade Bolden of West Monroe, LA wasn’t at the Tide’s Champions Cookout on Friday, but the 5-11, 197-pound all-purpose star did take part in the Alabama camp last week.

“I knew going in that Alabama was going to be nice, but I didn’t know that it’s as awesome as it really is,” Bolden says. “The facilities are very nice. They have a great coaching staff. Everything is top-notch.

“They did a really good job of recruiting me. They kept up with us the whole time. Even after we spent about 20 minutes meeting with Coach Saban, he checked in on me a few times afterwards. That’s something I will always remember. It’s something you can tell your kids about someday.”

As a junior, Bolden started 12 games at quarterback. He also played some at wide receiver and on defense. He passed for 906 yards and nine TDs. He rushed for 1,370 yards and 24 TDs. He caught 15 passes for 248 yards and four TDs.

“Alabama is recruiting me as a slot receiver,” Bolden says. “Coach Daboll told me that I remind him of some of the guys that he’s had before, like (Julian) Edelman and (Danny) Amendola. He thinks I could fit into the offense like those guys do at New England.”

Bolden, who has over 20 offers, grew up an LSU fan, but he says that won’t impact his decision. The consensus at this point is that he ends up at TCU.

“Alabama, LSU and TCU are my top three,” says Bolden, who also visited Ft. Worth this weekend. “I don’t have a favorite yet. It’s wide open. I’m going to think it over some and then probably make a decision around the end of the month. I want to go somewhere I feel good about playing football every day, where I can play early.”

TWO WILL TRANSFER

Emmons, Robinson leaving UA

AL.com was the first to report that sophomore running back B.J. Emmons and sophomore cornerback Aaron Robinson are transferring from the Alabama program. Speculation dating back to the spring was that both players were contemplating leaving UA.

Emmons, one of the nation’s top prep RBs in the 2017 class, had 173 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries last season. A foot injury that required surgery cut short his freshman season. Emmons is expected to attend Hutchinson CC in Kansas in

the fall.

Robinson played on all 13 games, mostly on special teams, as a freshman. He was expected to provide the Tide with depth at corner for the upcoming season. Robinson’s plans are not known.