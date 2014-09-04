TRAVIS TRITT TO PERFORM RARE SOLO-ACOUSTIC SHOW AT THE BAMA THEATRE

Tickets on sale NOW through the Bama Theatre website and Etix.com.

Enjoy a special evening with CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt. Experience this rare opportunity featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo-acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his guitar are the subject of the spotlight. An up-close and personal event punctuated by personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences. Performing some of his biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions;” the Grand Ole Opry member will bring his award-winning songs to life and leave the audience with a truly memorable experience.

About Travis Tritt:

A Marietta, Ga. native, Travis Tritt launched his music career 27 years ago. The Grammy award-winning artist continues to sell-out shows, top sales charts and stay true and relevant to Country music fans across the globe. Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10

hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Love Of A Woman” and “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.” Travis Tritt’s twenty-five year career has produced millions in album sales, two Grammy award wins and multiple No. 1 singles on the Country radio charts. For more information on Travis Tritt, visit his website TravisTritt.com and follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

When: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 7:30pm

Where: Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Additional Information: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show is presented by Big Spring Entertainment. Ticket prices are $59.75 and $49.75. Additional fees may apply.

About Big Spring Entertainment:

The Southeast’s fastest growing independent promoter, Big Spring Entertainment is a full service concert and entertainment promotion company based in Huntsville, AL with offices in Nashville, TN. BSE has over 14 years of experience producing, booking, and promoting shows, across the Southeast. We specialize in theaters, performing art centers, arenas, and amphitheaters. For more information on BSE visit BigSpringEntertainment.com and follow them on Facebook.