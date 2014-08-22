Trooper // Stud Muffin

Meet Trooper, a handsome stud muffin who is aptly named. He is an 8-10 month old male terrier/Labrador mix. He has a smooth rusty brown coat and is now weighing 51 pounds, up about 15 pounds already! He should get to around 60. He was rescued near a hunting camp, and was just literally skin and bones. But Trooper lives up to his name, and he is doing great and loving life!

Trooper is very sweet and loving. He is good with other dogs and minds very well. He is very gentle with children, but because of his size, we think he’d do better in a home with children ages 8 and over. He will require a fenced in yard, and a home visit will be done to verify. Trooper is a puppy still, so he will need structure and training to help him develop into a well-mannered adult dog. He is still a little chewy and has that fun puppy energy!

Trooper is crate trained and almost house trained, and it’s being worked on at his foster home. Trooper is up to date on his vet care, neutered, and is heartworm negative. He is on heartworm and flea/tick prevention. Let’s find this big sweet baby his forever home!!