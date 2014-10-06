Tuscaloosa’s Restaurant Listings

BREAKFAST / LUNCH

Brown Bag

9425 Jones Road | Northport // 333.0970

Its speciality, fried green tomatoes, joins barbecue plates and fish filets on an extended list of meats and vegetables.

Tues 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Wed-Sat 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

City Cafe

408 Main Ave | Downtown Northport // 758.9171

Established in 1936. Big on food, low on price. Open for breakfast and lunch. Historic downtown Northport. Closed weekends.

Cook Out

100 15th St E, Tuscaloosa

Fast-food chain known for its drive-thru BBQ, burgers

& more than 40 milkshake flavors.

Thur-Fri 11:00am-4:00am Sat-Wed 11:00am-3:00am

www.cookout.com

CountryPride Restaurant

3501 Buttermilk Rd // 554.0215

www.ta.travelcenters.com

Breakfast 24 hours. Lunch and Dinner buffet.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

4800 Doris Pate Dr | Exit 76 // 562.8282

www.crackerbarrel.com

Holler & Dash

1130 University Blvd A-1, Tuscaloosa//752-3310

Sun-Thur 7am–2pm Fri-Sat 7am–9pm Sun 7am-2pm

www.holleranddash.com

International House of Pancakes

724 Skyland Blvd // 366.1130

Jack’s

1200 Hackberry Lane | Tuscaloosa // 345.1199

Mr. Bill’s Family Restaurant

2715 McFarland Blvd | Tuscaloosa // 333.9312

Panera Bread

1800 McFarland Blvd *402 | Tuscaloosa // 366.8780

Quick Grill

1208 University Blvd | The Strip | Tuscaloosa // 342.0022

Rama Jama’s

1000 Bryant Dr // 750.0901

Closest restaurant to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Sweet Home Food Bar

2218 University Blvd. | Tuscaloosa // 764-9346 Mon.-Fri.

7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

1800 McFarland Blvd E, | Tuscaloosa// 331-4070

Casual, health-conscious cafe featuring custom smoothies, sandwiches & wraps. Mon-Thur 6:30am–9:30pm Fri-7am-9pm

Sun-10:30-8pm

T-Town Café

500 14th Street, Tuscaloosa | 759-5559 |www.ttowncafe.com

Mon – Fri 6am – 3pm; Sat – Closed; Sun 10:30am – 3pm

The Waysider

1512 Greensboro Ave // 345.8239

Open for breakfast and lunch. Smoke free.

MEXICAN

Chipotle Mexican Grill

1800 McFarland Blvd E | Midtown Village // 391.0140

www.chipotle.com

Chuy’s

1320 McFarland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa// 349-4947

Sun-Thur 11am-10pm Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

www.chuys.com

Don Tono’s

2312 4th Street | Temerson Square // 345.9191

El Mariachi

3520 McFarland Blvd E |Tuscaloosa // 409-8585

El Rincon (2 locations)

1225 University Blvd | Tuscaloosa // 366.0855

1726 McFarland Blvd | Northport // 330.1274

Fernando’s Mexican Grill

824 McFarland Blvd E | Northport // 205.331.4587

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

2321 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa//409-8344

Mon-Thur 10am–10pm Fri-SAt 10am–12am

Sun 10am-10pm | www.fuzzystacoshop.com

Iguana Grill

1800 McFarland Blvd E | Midtown Village // 752.5895

Jalapeno’s Mexican Grill

2001 New Watermelon Rd | Northport // 342.3378

LaGran Fiesta

9770 Hwy 69 S // 345.8871

Los Calientes Mexican Grill

3429 McFarland Blvd E // 553.1558

Los Tarascos (2 locations)

1759 Skyland Blvd // 553.8896

3380 McFarland Blvd | Northport // 330.0919

Margarita’s Grill

1241 McFarland Blvd E // 343.0300

Moe’s Southwest Grill (2 locations)

2330 McFarland Blvd E // 342.1487

1130 University Blvd // 752.0234

moes.com

Pepito’s (2 locations)

1203 University Blvd | The Strip // 391.9028

1301 McFarland Blvd NE // 391.4861

Taco Mama Tuscaloosa

2104 University Blvd A, Tuscaloosa

Mon-Wed 11am–9pm Thur-Sat 11am–10pm Sun 11am–9pm

www.tacomamaonline.com

FINE DINING

301 Bistro

(Was L&N Train Station) 764-1395

Casual Dining, Full Bar and Beer Garden

301 Greensboro Ave, Tuscaloosa

Mon-Sat 4–11PM Sun 11am-9pm

www.301bistro.com

Chuck’s Fish

508 Greensboro Ave | Downtown Tuscaloosa // 248.9370

Monday – Thursday 5-10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 5-11 p.m. Steak, seafood, & sushi specialities. Daily specials: Monday – $20 Bottles of Wine; Tuesday – Ladies Night 1/2 off Domestic Beer and House Wine, Select $5 Martinis, $2 off Select Sushi Rolls for Everyone; Uptown Wednesday – $6 Uptown Shrimp; Featured Cocktails and $20 Bottles of Wine.

Cypress Inn

501 Rice Mine Rd // 345.6963

Fax: 345.6997 | www.cypressinnrestaurant.com

2003 Restaurant of Distinction. Beautiful riverfront location.

Steaks, seafood and more with Southern flavor. Wine list,

full bar. Specialities of the house include Shrimp Cypress Inn

and Smoked Chicken with white barbecue sauce. Kid friendly. Closed Saturday lunch. Mike Spiller is featured the first

Thursday of every month. Happy Hour- Mon-Fri from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. featuring 1/2 price appetizers. $2 Domestic Draft Beers and $3 Well cocktails.

Evangeline’s

1653 McFarland Blvd. North // 752.0830

Located in the Tuscaloosa Galleria. 2004 West Alabama

Tourism Award Winning Restaurant. American Eclectic

Cuisine. Lunch: Mon–Fri 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Dinner: Tues–Sat 5 p.m. – until… Fall: Saturday Brunch.

FIVE Bar

2324 6th Street. // 205.345.6089

A restaurant/bar based on simplicity. We offer 5 entrees, 5 red wines, 5 white wines, 5 import beers, 5 domestic, and 5 signature cocktails, to go along with our full liquor bar.

Dinner: Sunday – Thursday 5-10; Friday and Saturday 5-12

Lunch: Friday and Saturday 11-3; Sunday Jazz Brunch: 10-3

five-bar.com; 205.345.6089/

The Side by Side Restaurant

2410 University Blvd. | Embassy Suites | 561-2500

thesidebysiderestaurant.com

River

1650 Jack Warner Pkwy NE, Tuscaloosa//632-3801

Tue,Wed,Thur-11am–2pm, 5:30–9PM Fri-11am–2pm, 5–10pm Sat-10am–1pm, 5–10 Sun-10am–1pm Closed Monday

www.rivertuscaloosa.com

JAPANESE

Bento Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar

1306 University Blvd // 758.7426

Hokkaido Japanese Restaurant

607 15th Street

Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ichiban Japanese Grill & Sushi

502 15th Street // 752.8844

Tokyo Japanese Steak & Sushi Bar

6521 Hwy 69 S | Hillcrest Center // 366.1177

Offers steak, seafood, tempura, teriyaki and sushi. Including

cooking at your table, if you choose. Sun–Thurs 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Fri & Sat 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Kobe Steak House

1800 McFarland Blvd E | Midtown Village // 759-1400

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Dinner: 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sat & Sun 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

ITALIAN

Broadway Pizzeria

2880 Rice Mine Road Northeast Tuscaloosa, // 391.6969

DePalma’s Italian Cafe

2300 University Blvd, Downtown // 759.1879

Menu ranges from sanwiches to finer pasta dishes and pizza.

Varied beer and wine selection.

Hours: Mon–Thurs 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Fri & Sat 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

www.depalmascafe.com

Little Italy

1130 University Blvd. | Tuscaloosa // 205.345.4343

Mellow Mushroom

2230 University Blvd // 758.0112

Pizzas, calzones, hoagies and more. Open daily

for lunch and dinner. www.mellowmushroom.com

Mr. G’s

908 McFarland Blvd N | Northport // 339-8505

Olive Garden

2100 McFarland Blvd E // 750-0321

Open daily from 11 a.m. | www.olivegarden.com

CASUAL DINING

Avenue Pub

405 23rd Avenue // Tuscaloosa

Brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Specialty cocktails, local pints, bottled beer, and wine.

Mon – Fri. 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sat. Noon – 11 p.m., Sun.Noon p.m. – 9 p.m.

Big Daddy’s Cafe

514 Greensboro Ave | Downtown Tuscaloosa // 759.9925

The Blue Plate Restaurant (Was Northport Diner)

450 McFarland Blvd, Northport // 462-3626

Buddy’s Ribs & Steaks

2701 Bridge Ave | Northport // 339.4885

Buffalo Wild Wings

2710 McFarland Blvd // 523.0273

Mon–Wed 11 a.m. – midnight | Thurs–Sat 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Chicken Salad Chick

The Shoppes at Midtown & Essex Square, Northport | Said to be the very best chicken salad that can be found anywhere. www.chickensaladchick.com

Dave’s Dogs

1701 McFarland Blvd E | University Mall // 722.2800

Five Guys Burgers & Fries

1800 McFarland Blvd E | Midtown Village // 391.0575

www.fiveguys.com

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers//764-9097

315 15th St, Tuscaloosa

Fri-Sat 10:30am–11:00pm Sun-Thur 10:30am–10:00pm

www.freddysusa.com

Glory Bound Gyro Company

2325 University Blvd // 349-0505

Glory Bound Gyro Company is a unique restaurant that focuses on great food and service in a funky, fun-filled atmosphere.

Open Mon-Thu: 11am – 10pm | Fri – Sat: 11am-10pm |

Sun: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Heritage House

700 Towncenter | Northport // 758.0042

Open Mon-Fri 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hooligan’s

1915 University Blvd // 759.2424

From hamburgers to hummus. Open daily 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Kitchen

2322 4th St, Tuscaloosa//331-4731

Tue-Fri 8am–3pm Sat-Sun 9am-9pm Closed Sunday

Logan’s Roadhouse

1511 Skyland Blvd E // 349.3554

Madear’s

1735 Culver Road // 343.7773

Mon–Fri 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. | 2nd & 3rd Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mugshots Grill & Bar

511 Greensboro Ave | Downtown Tuscaloosa // 391.0572

Great burgers & sandwiches. Unique setting, full service bar,

veggie entrees, kid friendly, and open late

www.mugshotsgrillandbar.com

Newk’s Express Cafe

205 University Blvd. East // 758.2455

Fax: 758.2470 // www.newkscafe.com

Express casual dining experience in a refreshing and stylish atmosphere. Serving fresh tossed salads, oven baked

sandwiches, California style pizzas and homemade cakes from

Newk’s open kitchen. Sun–Wed 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Thurs–Sat 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Nothing But Noodles

1320 McFarland Blvd E #530// 349-2900

www.nothingbutnoodles.com

Pastas, Salads, Soups, Desserts

Fri-Sat 10:30am–10:30pm Sun-Thur 10:30am-9:30pm

O’Charley’s

3799 McFarland Blvd // 556.5143

Open daily lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch // www.ocharleys.com

Panera Bread

1800 McFarland Blvd E | Midtown Village // 366.8780

www.panerabread.com

Quick Grill

1208 University Blvd | The Strip // 342.0022

www.bamaquickgrill.com

Ruby Tuesday (2 locations)

6421 Interstate Drive | Cottondale // 633.3939

Just off I-20/59 at exit 77. Near Hampton Inn and Microtel Inn

311 Merchants Walk | Northport // 345.4540

www.rubytuesdays.com

Sitar Indian Cuisine

500 15th St // 345-1419

Southern Ale House

1530 McFarland Blvd N

Monday-Thursday 11a-9p, Friday-Saturday 11a-10p

Sunday Brunch 11a-2p

A warm and inviting restaurant just north of the river with both classic and contemporary interpretations of Southern Cuisine. We boast a large variety of local craft beers on tap and other options in bottle for our beer loving constituents. Wine and Signature cocktails

Southland Restaurant

5388 Skyland Blvd E // 556.3070

Steaks, chops and home-cooked vegetables

Mon–Fri 10:45 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sweet Home Food Bar

www.sweethomefoodbaral.com//764-9346

Mon-Sat 9am–9pm Sun- 10am-3pm

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

1800 McFarland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa// 344-6444

Mon-Sat 11am-9pm Sun 11am-8pm

Zoe’s Kitchen

312 Merchants Walk // 344.4450

A wonderful selection of Greek foods

SPORTS GRILL

Baumhower’s Wings of Tuscaloosa

500 Harper Lee Drive | catering-Pick-up Tuscaloosa //

556.5858 | Always fresh and always fun. Owned by former UA/

Miami Dolphins great Bob Baumhower. Kid Friendly

Buffalo Phil’s

1149 University Blvd | The Strip // 758.3318

Sports grille with TVs galore. Diverse beer and wine selection, full bar

BurgerFi

1320 McFarland Blvd E #510, Tuscaloosa//759-2510

Stylish, eco-minded chain serving grass-fed beef burgers, plus hot dogs, craft beer & wine.

Fri-Sat 10:30am-10:00pm Sun-Thur 10:30am-11:00pm

order.burgerfi.com/menu/tuscaloosa

Billy’s Sports Grill

Historic Downtown Northport // 879.2238

Good food, beverages and family friendly

Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. till 9 p.m. (Sunday Brunch 10:30am-3pm).

Buffalo Wild Wings

2710 McFarland Blvd. East | Tuscaloosa // 523.0273

Sports grille with TVs galore. Diverse beer and wine, full bar

Champs Sports Grille

320 Paul Bryant Drive | inside Four Points Sheraton Hotel // 752.3200

Breakfast and lunch buffets. Sunday brunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hooter’s

5025 Oscar Baxter Dr | Next to Jameson Inn // 758.3035

Wings, clams, shrimp and of course the Hooters Girls

www.hooters.com

Innisfree Irish Pub

1925 University Blvd | Tuscaloosa // 345.1199

Moe’s BBQ

101 15th Street | Downtown Tuscaloosa // 752.3616

Mon-Sat 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Bar open until 2 a.m., 3 a.m. on Fridays

Mugshots Grill & Bar

511 Greensboro Ave // 391.0572

Great burgers. Full service bar. Open late.

www.mugshotsgrillandbar.com

Walton’s

915 Patriot Pkwy, Tuscaloosa//752-1693

Wings and much more

Mon-Sat 9am-10pm Closed Sun

waltonstuscaloosa.com

Wilhagan’s

2209 4th St | Downtown Tuscaloosa // 366.0913

Wings U

1800 McFarland Blvd East Suite 218 | Pick-up Tuscaloosa // 561.3984 Features the first coal-fired pizza oven in Alabama. Owned by former UA/Miami Dolphins great Bob Baumhower. Completely open concept! www.wingsu.com

WingZone

1241 McFarland Blvd E | Tuscaloosa // 342.2473

BARBEQUE

Archibald & Woodrow’s BBQ

4215 Greensboro Ave | Tuscaloosa // 331.4858

Mon-Sat 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Sun lunch

Bama BBQ & Grill

3380 McFarland Blvd | Northport // 333.9816

Dickey’s BBQ (3 locations)

9770 Alabama 69; Midtown; and 13544 Hwy 43 North at Rose Blvd. in Northport. Texas Barbecue. | 344.6500

1800 McFarland Blvd, Midtown Village, Tuscaloosa. | 758-1133

13544 Hwy 43 North, Winn Dixie Shopping Center, Northport. | 330-1147

Dreamland (2 locations)

5535 15th Ave | Tuscaloosa // 758.8135

101 Bridge Ave | Northport // 343.6677

The legend. On game day, get there early if you want to make

kickoff. Seating is limited. Hours: Mon–Sat 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Sun 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Full Moon BBQ

1434 McFarland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa// 366-3555 (sports Grill)

Mon-Thur 10am–9pm Fri-Sat 10am–10pm

Sun 11am-9pm

Hick’s BBQ

4400 Fayette Hwy // 339.3678 // Tues–Sat 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Moe’s Original BBQ

2101 University Blvd.. // 752.3616

Mon–Sat 11am – 10pm | Bar service Mon-Sat 2am and

Fri -3am | Kitchen closes at 10pm

Pottery Grill (2 locations)

Highway 11 | Cottondale // 554.1815

3420 Alabama 69 | Northport // 333.5848

Menu: thepotterygrill.com

Awesome barbecue. The Pottery Grill serves up everything from pork, chicken, ribs and sausage to burgers, hot dogs and salads. Take-out and catering available.

Tee’s Ribs and Thangs

1702 10th Avenue // 366.9974 |11 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily

STEAKS

Logan’s Roadhouse

1511 Skyland Blvd | next to Sams // 349.3554

Steaks, ribs and spirits

Longhorn Steakhouse

1800 McFarland Blvd E | Midtown Village // 345-8244 #412

Nick’s In the Sticks

4018 Culver Rd | Tuscaloosa // 758.9316

A long-time Tuscaloosa tradition.

Good steaks at a reasonable price

Try a Nicodemus if you have a designated driver.

Outback Steakhouse

5001 Oscar Baxter Dr // 759.9000

Davidson Chophouse

2330 4th St. /Downtown Tuscaloosa/ 2056148782

We specialize in traditional American steakhouse fare including filets, New York strips, ribeyes, porterhouses, and more.The wine list and cocktail menus are exceptional and rotate with the seasons. Reservations are available online at rdchophouse.com or by phone.

Hours – Tuesday – Friday Lunch – 11:00am – 2:00pm; Cocktail Hour – 4:00pm; Dinner – 5:00pm – untill. Saturday: Lunch – 11:00am – 4:00pm; Cocktail Hour – 4:00pm; Dinner – 5:00pm – until. Sunday Brunch: 10:00am – until

Texas Roadhouse

1363 McFarland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa// 759-2596

Fri-Sat 11am–11pm Sun-11am-10pm Mon-Thur 3pm-10pm

www.texasroadhouse.com

43 Prime Steakhouse

13620 Highway 43 N Northport// 331-5800

Monday-Thursday 4:30-9 Friday-Saturday 11-10 Closed Sunday

SEAFOOD

Chuck’s Fish

508 Greensboro Ave | Downtown Tuscaloosa // 248.9370

Monday – Thursday 5-10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 5-11 p.m. Steak, seafood, & sushi specialities. Daily specials.

Red Lobster

2620 McFarland Blvd. | Tuscaloosa // 205.553.8810

Sun-Thurs 11AM-10PM//Fri & Sat 11AM-11PM

Reservations Accepted

Take-Out Available

Private Dining Area Available for Advanced Booking

(Lunch Specials Available Mon-Fri 11AM-3PM)

Shrimp Basket

3249 McFarland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa//469-9786

Mon-Fri 10:30am–9pm

www.shrimpbasket.com

The Levee Bar and Grill

1 Bridge Ave | Northport // 632.3136

Casual riverfront dining

Hours: Mon-Thurs 11 AM-9 PM, Fri-Sat 11 AM-10 PM,

Sun 10:30 AM-3 PM (Happy Hour Mon-Thurs 2 PM-6 PM)

leveebarandgrill.com

CHINESE

Buffet City

1747 Skyland Blvd E // 553.3308

All you can eat buffet. Open 7 days a week.

Chang’s Chinese Restaurant

1825 McFarland Blvd N // 391.9131

China Fun

2600 University Blvd | Alberta City // 553.2435

Chongwah Express

1425 McFarland Boulevard, Northport. 333-1088

Lee Palace

6521 Highway 69 S // 391.9990 / Open daily 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese Cooking & Oriental Market

514 14th St. | In the Oz Music shopping center //

343.6889 // Open Sun – Thu 11am – 9pm,

Fri & Sat 11am – 9:30pm

New China Fun

4213 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa//553-2435

Mon-Thur 11am–9:30pm Fri-Sat 11am–10:30pm Sun 12–9:30PM

Panda Express

636 15th St E// 343-6888

Fri-Sat 10:30am-10:00pm Sun-11:00am-9:00pm

Mon-Thur 10:30am-9:30pm

www.pandaexpress.com

Pearl Garden

2719 Lurleen Wallace Blvd | Northport // 339.0880

Peking Chinese Restaurant

1816 McFarland | Northport // 333.0361

Open 7 days a week. Super lunch and dinner buffet.

Hours: Sun–Thurs 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Fri & Sat 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Swen Chinese Restaurant

1130 University Blvd | The Strip // 391.9887

Trey Yuen

4200 McFarland Blvd E // 752.0088

PIZZA AND SUBS

A Taste Of Chicago

1700 Greensboro Avenue 205-342-DOGS

Mon. – Thurs. 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Fri. – Sat. 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

17th Street and Greensboro Avenue. Authentic Chicago style foods. Italian Beef Sandwiches, Chicago Rib Tips, and Chicago Style Pizza.

California Underground

13552 Highway 43, Northport | 339.8660

Chuck E. Cheese’s

Midtown Village, 500, Tuscaloosa St//979-3420

Mon-Thur 11am-9pm Fri-11am-10pm Sat-9am-10pm

Firehouse Subs

1130 University Blvd | Tuscaloosa // 248.0680

Hungry Howie’s (2 locations)

1105 Southview Ln | South Tuscaloosa // 345.6000

1844 McFarland Blvd | Northport // 333.2633

1211 University Blvd | Tuscaloosa | The Strip // 366.1500

4851 Rice Mine Rd | Northriver/Holt // 345.3737

Lenny’s Sub Shop

220 15th St // 752.7450 // Fax: 752.7481 // www.lennys.com

Little Caesars Pizza

1414 10th Ave // 366.2220 | www.littlecaesars.com

(Second location) 5980 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa// 331-8150

Little Italy

1130 University Blvd. // 345.4354

Marco’s Pizza

1021 McFarland Blvd, Northport// 330-4555

Mon-Thur 11am–10pm Fri-Sat 11am–11pm

Sun 3–10PM | http://www.marcos.com

Mellow Mushroom

2230 University Blvd | Downtown Tuscaloosa // 758.0112

Subs n’ You

2427 University Blvd. | Tuscaloosa // 205.758.0088

Roly Poly Sandwiches

2300 4th Street | Tuscaloosa // 366.1222

The Pita Pit

1207 University Blvd | The Strip // 345.9606

Hours: Mon–Sat 10:30 a.m. – 3 a.m. | Sun 11:30 a.m. – midnight

Pizza 120

50115th St. East | 561.6853

Pyros Fire Fresh Pizza

1320 McFarland Blvd E #270, Tuscaloosa//248-7343

Mon-Fri 10:30am-10pm

www.pyrospizza.com

Tut’s Place

1306 University Blvd | The Strip // 759.1004

DELICATESSEN

Honeybaked Ham Company

421 15th St. E // 345.5508 //www.honeybaked.com

Jason’s Deli

2300 McFarland Blvd // 752.6192

Fax: 752.6193 // www.jasonsdeli.com

Located in the Meadowbrook Shopping Center.

Jimmy John’s (3 locations)

1400 University Blvd | The Strip // 366.3699

1875 McFarland Blvd N | Northport // 752.7714

815 Lurleen B. Wallace S | Tuscaloosa // 722.2268

Delivery 7 days a week. www.jimmyjohns.com

Manna Grocery & Deli

2300 McFarland Blvd E | Tuscaloosa // 752.9955

McAlister’s Deli (2 locations)

101 15th St | Tuscaloosa // 758.0039

3021 Tyler Dr | Northport // 330.7940

Sandwiches, salads and spuds www.mcalistersdeli.com

Momma Goldberg’s Deli

409 23rd Ave // 345.5501 |www.mommagoldbergs.com

Newk’s

205 University Blvd E | Tuscaloosa // 758.2455

Schlotsky’s Deli

405 15th St. E // 759.1975 // schlotskys.com

Which Wich

University Blvd.// Downtown Tuscaloosa // Mon – Sat 10:30 – 9 // Sunday 11 – 7 // Fresh ingredients, great sandwiches. 764.1673

ASIAN CUISINE

Ruan Thai

1407 University Blvd // 391.9973 | ruanthaituscaloosa.com

Exotic Thai cuisine. Offers vegetarian options, outdoor dining,

and a full bar. Sushi on Thursdays. Lunch: Mon–Sat 11 a.m. -2 p.m. | Dinner: Mon–Thurs 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Fri & Sat 5 p.m. -10pm | Sun 11 a.m. -3 p.m.

Surin of Thailand

1402 University Blvd // 752.7970

Authentic Thai restaurant and sushi bar. Open daily.

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Dinner: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

www.surinofthailand.com

COFFEE SHOP

Barnes & Noble

1800 McFarland Blvd E | Tuscaloosa // 349.6366

Five Java

Coffee, fresh juices, smoothies and treats from Mary’s Cakes.

Open Monday – Saturday at 7am; 9am on Sundays

Heritage House

700 Towncenter | Northport // 758.0042

Open Mon-Fri 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Krispy Kreme Doughnut

1400 McFarland Blvd // 758.6913 //www.krispykreme.com

Starbucks (2 locations)

1800 McFarland Blvd E | Midtown Village // 343.2468

1901 13th Ave East | inside Super Target // 462.1064

starbucks.com

DESSERTS

Celebrations Bakery, Inc.

1832 McFarland Blvd N | Northport // 339.3221

Fax: 349.1945

Cold Stone Creamery

1130 University Blvd. | Tuscaloosa //343.1670

Specializes in customized ice cream

Hours: Mon–Thurs 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Fri & Sat 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sun 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Dunkin’ Donuts

2520 Stillman Blvd. |Tuscaloosa// 349.3400

McCorvey Dr. | Tuscaloosa // 348.4041

www.dunkindonuts.com

Mary’s Cakes & Pastries

412 22nd Avenue | behind Opus | Northport // 345.8610

www.maryscakesandpastries.com

Mon–Fri 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sat 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Smoothie King (2 locations)

415 15th Street | Tuscaloosa // 349.1721

Fax: 349.1945

1403 University Blvd | Tuscaloosa // 462.3664

Sweet CeCe’s Frozen yogurt Treats

2217 University Blvd. | Downtown Tuscaloosa // 561.6458

A fun and friendly make your own creation,

yogurt experience!

TCBY (3 Locations)

2304 Mcfarland Blbd | Meadowbrook Shopping Center //

349.4661 // 2 Mcfarland Blvd | Northport | Essex Shopping

Center // 758.6855 // 1130 Univ. Blvd. | The Strip // 345.0804

Yogurt In Love

Patriot Center 7402 Highway 69 South

Phone Number: 764.9173 Fax Number: 764.9228

Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m.-10 pm.

Yogurt Lab

920 Paul W. Bryant Dr Ste 200 | Tuscaloosa // 347.9522

Yogurt Mountain

1800 McFarland Blvd E | Midtown Village // 342.1484

Mon–Thurs 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. | Fri & Sat 11 a.m. – midnight