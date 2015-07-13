We are Proud to present… UA Theatre & Dance Confronts Harsh Realities with We are Proud to Present…

We are Proud to present… UA Theatre & Dance Confronts Harsh Realities with We are Proud to Present…

We are Proud to present… UA Theatre & Dance Confronts Harsh Realities with We are Proud to Present…

UA Theatre & Dance will open their doors at the Allen Bales Theatre to present a work of dramatic and social importance in We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, From the German Sudwestafrika, Between the

Years 1884-1915. A long title with large themes of timely intensity, We Are Proud to Present… runs September 25-29 at 7:30PM & October 1 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM and is a dramatic-comedy of the Herero and Namaqua genocide that took place in modern day Namibia between 1904 and 1907, almost a century ago.

Largely considered the first genocide of the 20th century, this act of racial violence occurred when the German Empire seized the tribal lands of the Herero, Nama and San people. The tribes rebelled and the response by the German Empire resulted in the deaths of over 65,000 native people. The play deals with the horror of this event by showing it through a group of actors who are putting together a presentation that attempts to tell the sad tale.

During their first rehearsal the performers respond to the difficult themes of their presentation and soon personal conflicts begin to appear. As the rehearsal continues, all of the actors are overcome with terrible feelings, building toward a climax that leaves the actors and the audience changed.

“We Are Proud to Present… addresses several difficult themes and topics that can be related to modern conversations.” According to director Elizabeth Kirkland, a 2nd year directing graduate student “The time to have these conversations is now, even if they are uncomfortable to discuss.”

“Atoning for the damage done to indigenous people is something I feel strongly about.” Says Kirkland, “The Herero people did receive an apology from Germany, after nearly 100 years, but negotiations on reparations have been slow. Finally, the silence is being broken about the genocide of the Herero and Nama people.”

Tickets are $10 for all performances. They are available in Rowand-Johnson Hall at the ticket office in the front lobby, by phone at (205) 348-3400 or online at ua.tix.com.

For a full performance and event calendar, more information, and to sign up for a free newsletter, visit http://theatre.ua.edu.

About UA Theatre & Dance

The University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance (UA Theatre & Dance) became a unified department in 1979. For the past 34 years, UA Theatre & Dance has produced student and faculty directed, performed and designed work. UA Theatre & Dance cultivates the next generation of performing arts professionals through comprehensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Visit theatre.ua.edu