SOLAR TECHNOLOGY SELECTED FOR NATIONAL START-UP CONTEST ? Technology developed at UA and aimed at producing inexpensive, flexible thin-film solar cells for military applications was selected for a national business start-up contest sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, contact Adam Jones, UA media relations, at 205-348-4328 or adam.jones@ua.edu.

BEST BETS



EXPERIENCE LIFE AS A RURAL HEALTH SCHOLAR ? Rising high school seniors from across Alabama will have an opportunity to experience college life during the 2017 Rural Health Scholars program. The five-week program, which is part of UA?s College of Community Health Sciences, also exposes students from rural areas to the need for health and medical professionals in communities like their own. Media are invited to meet the students and experience the program Wednesday, June 7. Students will be available for interviews at 9:50 a.m. in 304 and 308 Morgan Hall (prior to English class) and 11:45 p.m. in the same location. Reporters can shoot video and photos of the class, as well as the chemistry lab at 2 p.m. that same afternoon. Please contact Kim Eaton at 205-348-8325 or kim.eaton@ua.edu if you plan on attending.

GIRLS STATE — The 75th session of the American Legion Auxiliary Alabama Girls State will take place from Sunday, June 4, through Friday, June 9, on UA?s campus. Guest speakers during the week include Young Boozer, Alabama state treasurer; Lyn Stuart, Alabama Supreme Court chief justice; and Nan Boden, head of global alliances for enterprises at Google. Former Alabama Girls State governors Dr. Cathy Randall (1967) from the Alabama Academy of Honor; Katie Boyd Britt (1999), chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby; and 1st Lt. Andrea Bagley (2010), U.S. Army, will also address the delegates. Alabama Girls State offers its delegates an immersive leadership program designed to develop young women as future leaders grounded in patriotism and engaged citizenship by educating them in the democratic process and how government works at the state level. For details and a complete schedule, contact Richard LeComte, media relations, richard.lecomte@ua.edu, 205-348-3782.



SUMMERTIDE THEATRE ? UA?s professional summer theatre is performing ?Smoke on the Mountain, ?a musical set in North Carolina?s Smoky Mountains, through Friday, June 30, at the George C. Meyer Performing Arts Center in Gulf Shores. The show depicts the Sanders family as they return to performing after a five-year break. Tickets are available at SummerTide.org or by calling the box office at 251/968.6721. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. For more details, contact Richard LeComte, media relations, richard.lecomte@ua.edu or 205-348-3782.



LITERACY CAMP IN MARION — Students and staff from UA?s Honors College, along with volunteers from First Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa and community members in Marion, are holding Camp Literacy from Monday, June 12, to Friday, June 23, at Francis Marion School in Marion. The camp will serve 30 rising second- and third-graders. The camp will reinforce literacy skills and practice through the study of the students? hometowns. Camp Literacy builds on the Honors College?s nine-year partnership with Marion and the College?s 57 Miles initiative. For more information, contact Vicki Holt, UA Honors College, at vsholt@ua.edu or 205-348-5550 or Richard LeComte, media relations, richard.lecomte@ua.edu or 205-348-3782.