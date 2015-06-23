WORKS BY CHARLOTTE WEGRZYNOWSKI FEATURED IN THE ARTS COUNCIL GALLERY IN NOVEMBER

Works by Charlotte Wegrzynowski will be on display in The Arts Council Gallery at the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center Nov. 3-22, 2017. Titled “Invoke,” the exhibit of works in charcoal will open with a reception honoring the artist on Nov. 3 from 5-8 p.m. during First Friday.

The work of Charlotte Wegrzynowski is about a personal exploration of faith, identity, calling and belonging. She represents her own hands, which the artist finds as expressive as faces, but without the burden of identification or “likeness.” The images are inspired by a number of sources, including the experience of spiritual invocation as a function of ritual. “Some of these pieces are a call for renewal, guidance and blessing. Others are expressions of isolation, frustration and longing. All come from a very personal response to the conditions and challenges of everyday life,” noted the artist. Stepping up to the drawing on her easel offers her a way to channel her thinking and questioning.

Wegrzynowski received her BA from The University of the South and the MFA from The University of Alabama Book Arts Program. She has been an instructor at The University of Alabama since 2008 with her work shown both regionally and nationally.

The Cultural Art Center’s Black Box Theatre will be the setting for “An Evening of Original Art” by Friends in Art on Nov. 3 from 5-8 p.m. Consisting of artwork by Jane Evers, Sally Hines, Claire Nichols, Sandra Ray, Sharron Rudowski and Leska Taylor, this is the group’s 2nd First Friday only exhibit.

Visit www.firstfridaytuscaloosa.com for a complete list of all First Friday participants and upcoming events. The Arts Council Gallery is open weekdays 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. with free admission. The gallery and The Arts Council offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 23 and 24.

The Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center is located at 620 Greensboro Avenue in Downtown Tuscaloosa. For more information about the CAC, The Arts Council or Bama Theatre, patrons should LIKE the Facebook page “The Arts Council – Bama Theatre – Cultural Arts Center” and follow tuscarts on Twitter. Call 205-758-5195 or visit cac.tuscarts.org for further information.