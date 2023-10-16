“Beloved Actress Suzanne Somers Passes Away at 76: Remembering Her Life and Legacy”

Suzanne Somers, the beloved actress best known for her role in the hit TV show “Three’s Company,” has passed away at the age of 76, as confirmed by her longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay. Her family announced that she peacefully departed in her home, surrounded by loved ones, on the eve of her 77th birthday.

R. Couri Hay, on behalf of Somers’ family, shared a statement saying that Suzanne Somers’ family had gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead of a birthday celebration, they will now commemorate her extraordinary life and extend their gratitude to her millions of devoted fans and followers.

The exact cause of her death remains undisclosed at this time. However, it was mentioned that she had battled an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Her resilience in the face of this illness is a testament to her strength.

Suzanne Somers is scheduled to be laid to rest in a private ceremony later this week in Palm Springs, as per a source familiar with the matter. A memorial service to honor her memory will follow next month, as announced by R. Couri Hay.

The family had been in the process of making plans to celebrate her upcoming birthday, discussing what type of cake and food to get for her. However, now, they are grappling with the shocking reality of her sudden departure.

In July, Suzanne Somers candidly shared on her Instagram that her battle with breast cancer had returned. In her own words, she expressed, “Like any cancer patient, when you get that dreaded ‘it’s back,’ you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is a familiar battleground for me, and I’m very tough.”

It was noted that this time around, she had chosen to undergo treatment under the care of a traditional doctor, having previously utilized alternative medicines to combat the disease. Her journey with breast cancer began in 2000, and she had also faced skin cancer. She had faced some criticism for her reliance on what she described as a chemical-free and organic lifestyle to combat her cancers.

In addition to her television career, Suzanne Somers made appearances in various TV shows in the 1970s, such as “The Rockford Files” and “The Six Million Dollar Man.” Nevertheless, she remains best known for her iconic role in “Three’s Company,” which aired on ABC from 1977 to 1984. She also portrayed the mother in the long-running kids’ sitcom “Step by Step.”

Suzanne Somers leaves behind a legacy of entertainment and an indomitable spirit in the face of health challenges. She will be remembered by many for her contributions to the world of television and her courageous battle against cancer.

