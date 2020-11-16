Best Fudge Recipes

I love baking for the holidays. There are always so many new recipes to try. One of my favorite holiday treats is homemade fudge (without nuts, of course). If your family loves fudge as much as mine does, make them the kind you know they like, and then have them try one of these recipes too. You might find a new family favorite! Our family indulges in a little Peanut Butter Fudge every holiday season.

Candy Store Fudge

1/2 lb. butter, softened

18 oz. chocolate chips

8 oz. mini-marshmallows

3 tsp. vanilla

2 c. chopped nuts

4 1/2 c. sugar

1 can evaporated milk

Place the following ingredients in a large bowl: butter, chocolate chips, marshmallows, vanilla, and nuts and set aside. Slowly bring to a boil, stirring constantly the sugar and evaporated milk and stir for exactly 6 minutes. (Start timing at the rolling boil stage). Mixture scorches easily. Pour this mixture over the ingredients in the bowl and mix with electric mixer until well blended, pour into buttered 9×13-inch pan. Refrigerate for 12 hours.

Peanut Butter Fudge

2 lbs. powdered sugar

1 can evaporated milk

1/2 c. melted butter or margarine

7 oz. marshmallow creme

18 oz. jar of peanut butter

Into large, heavy pan place sugar, butter or margarine and evaporated milk, cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until ingredients melt. Continue cooking to soft ball stage, 235 degrees on candy thermometer. Remove, quickly stirring in marshmallow creme, peanut butter. Pour into 2 (8x8x2) greased pans. Cut into squares when cool.

Butterscotch Fudge

12 oz. bag butterscotch chips

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 1/2 c. miniature marshmallows

2/3 c. peanut butter

1 tsp. vanilla

1 c. chopped peanuts dash of salt

Mix butterscotch chips, milk and marshmallows in saucepan; melt on stove. Remove from heat, stir in peanut butter, vanilla and salt. Stir in peanuts. Pour into 9″ square pan. When completely cooled, cut into small squares. Store fudge in refrigerator.

Almond Cherry Fudge

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 c. chopped almonds

1/2 c. chopped red candied cherries

1 tsp. almond extract

In microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate chips and milk. Cover and microwave on high for 1 to 2 minutes or until chips are melted. Stir until smooth. Stir in the almonds, cherries, and almond extract. Spread mixture into an 8×8 pan lined with foil that has been greased. Cover and chill for 2 hours or until set. Using the foil, lift fudge out of pan. Discard foil and cut fudge into 1-inch squares. Store in refrigerator.

Peppermint Fudge

2/3 c. evaporated milk

1 2/3 c. sugar

2 tbsp. butter

1/2 tsp. salt

2 c. mini-marshmallows

1 1/2 c. chocolate chips

1/2 tsp. peppermint extract

1/2 c. chopped walnuts

Mix milk, sugar, butter, and salt in a sauce pan. Bring to a full boil, then boil for five minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Add marshmallows, chocolate chips, peppermint extract, and walnuts. Stir vigorously until marshmallows are melted and thoroughly blended. Pour into 8-inch square pan. Chill.

