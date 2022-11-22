BEST SONGS ABOUT LAS VEGAS

Gambling has always been a part of human society. Evidence of gambling games can be traced all the way back to the Ancient world. Dice and games associated with gambling have been discovered in Ancient Greece, China, Egypt, and Rome. This long history of gambling eventually has converged today into the World Entertainment Capital, the city of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the United States, and with good reason. With dozens of casinos, theatric acts, magic and dancing shows, concerts, night clubs, resorts, and cabarets, Las Vegas is a city where a tourist could never be bored. The casinos are what Las Vegas is most known for. Some of the biggest, grandest, and most spectacular casinos are situated in the city of Las Vegas. For tourists who visited Las Vegas and have gotten a hankering cards, even after leaving the city you can experience the same thrill on online casinos like novibet.ie . These casino sites feature all the same games classically associated with casinos, and they can be played on any electronic device.

The opulence and extravagance of the Las Vegas Strip has been immortalized in numerous songs, films, games, and television shows. In this article, we will take a look at a few songs which celebrate one of the greatest cities in the world.

Sin City by AC/DC

AC/DC is one of rock’s biggest and most celebrated bands. Many critics of the band often lodge the complain that all of the band’s songs sound the same, however, for fans, this isn’t a problem, as all the songs are great.

Sin City is one of these, so-called, same-y songs, in which the band describes the experience of spending time in Las Vegas. They sing about the champagne, the dice rolls, the cards, the atmosphere and the overall experience one might get in Las Vegas.

Viva Las Vegas by Elvis Presley

One of Elvis Presley’s most popular songs, along with Blue Suede Shoes, Devil in Disguise, and Rock Around the Clock, Viva Las Vegas is an ode to the World’s Entertainment Capital. The lyrics are not too complex, as lyrics of the time tended to be simpler, but the song is extremely catchy. Due to the association of this song with the city, it is featured in numerous films which take place in Las Vegas.

Viva Las Vegas is also one of Elvis Presley’s most popular songs, being covered by multiple bands, including popular blues rock trio ZZ Top, the Residents, and even hardcore punk band, the Dead Kennedys.

Luck be a Lady by Frank Sinatra

While not directly about Las Vegas, this song was written by Frank Loesser for the musical Guys and Dolls, which tells the story of a Las Vegas gambler. In the film, the gambler sings this song just before he rolls the dice, beckoning Luck to be kind to him, and give him the winning hand.