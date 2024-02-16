Caitlin Clark Shatters NCAA Women’s Basketball Scoring Record: A Historic Achievement

Caitlin Clark made history in NCAA women’s basketball on Thursday night, surpassing Kelsey Plum’s career scoring record of 3,527 points as the Iowa Hawkeyes faced off against the Michigan Wolverines.

In a spectacular display, Clark opened the game with a flurry, notching the first eight points for Iowa, culminating in a deep three-pointer that broke Plum’s record. She went on to tally an astounding 49 points by the game’s end, setting both a career-high for herself and a single-game record for Iowa women’s basketball, bringing her total career points to an impressive 3,569.

The momentous shot occurred just over two minutes into the game. Following Michigan’s subsequent possession, which ended scoreless, Iowa’s head coach Lisa Bluder called for a timeout, allowing Clark’s teammates and the crowd to celebrate this historic achievement.

Reflecting on her accomplishment during a halftime interview, Clark expressed gratitude, acknowledging the support of her community, teammates, and friends who continuously inspire and motivate her to excel on the court.

Recognizing Clark’s feat, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti extended congratulations, hailing her remarkable contributions to the sport and highlighting her as an inspiration to aspiring athletes everywhere.

A prerecorded video message featured accolades from various sports icons, including Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, who commended Clark’s prowess and impact on the game.

Throughout the season, Clark has been a standout performer, leading NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball in both points per game (32.1) and assists per game (8.3), along with averaging the most three-pointers per game (5.2), according to ESPN.

Additionally, Clark achieved a milestone this season by joining the elite ranks of players with 1,000 career assists, a feat only six women have accomplished. Notably, she is the sole player in NCAA Division I history to achieve both 3,000 points and 1,000 assists, underscoring her versatility and dominance on the court.

With her sights set on surpassing the all-time Division I scoring record of 3,667 points held by LSU’s Pete Maravich, Clark remains within striking distance, trailing by just 99 points. As the regular season winds down, Clark’s pursuit of this historic milestone adds an extra layer of anticipation to Iowa’s remaining games, including the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament, providing ample opportunities for her to etch her name in the annals of basketball history.

