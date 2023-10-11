“Celebrated Olympian Mary Lou Retton Battles Severe Pneumonia, Family Seeks Support”

Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton is currently battling severe pneumonia in a hospital’s intensive care unit, according to her daughters.

A post on a crowdfunding page by Mary Lou Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, described the Hall of Fame gymnast as critically ill. Another daughter confirmed the illness to NBC News.

On the crowdfunding site, McKenna Kelley wrote: “My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own and has been in the ICU for over a week now.”

More details were not shared, and it wasn’t clear where Retton, aged 55, was receiving treatment. A native of West Virginia, she resides in Houston.

In the crowdfunding statement linked from her verified Instagram account, Kelley appealed for help with Retton’s hospital bills, mentioning that she does not have medical insurance.

“ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom,” she wrote.

Mary Lou Retton made history as the first American woman to win a gold medal in gymnastics with her victory in the all-around competition at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles. She also earned a total of 5 medals during that summer, more than any other athlete.

Her achievements catapulted her to fame, leading to opportunities in sports commentary, television roles as an actor and contestant, and even movie appearances.

Mary Lou Retton’s influence extended far beyond the world of gymnastics. She has been a source of inspiration for many young athletes and was widely regarded as a role model. Her charismatic personality and remarkable athletic accomplishments have left a lasting impact on the world of sports and entertainment.

Our thoughts are with Mary Lou Retton and her family during this challenging time, and we hope for her swift recovery.

