Iconic Voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, Announces Retirement from Nintendo

By [Susan Ryder]

Date: August 22, 2023

In a surprising turn of events that has left Nintendo fans around the world in shock, Charles Martinet, the legendary voice actor behind the beloved Mario character, has announced his retirement from the role after more than three decades of lending his iconic voice to the iconic plumber. The announcement, made via social media, has ignited a wave of nostalgia and heartfelt appreciation from fans who have grown up hearing Martinet’s unmistakable voice bring Mario to life.

Charles Martinet’s journey with the Nintendo franchise began in 1990 when he auditioned for the role of Mario. His exuberant and spirited portrayal of the character captured the hearts of both the company’s executives and fans alike, ultimately leading him to secure the role. Since then, Martinet has voiced Mario not only in various video games but also in cartoons, movies, and at numerous public events, becoming an integral part of gaming culture and a symbol of Nintendo itself.

The news of Martinet’s retirement was shared with a heartfelt message in which he expressed his gratitude for the privilege of voicing Mario for so many years. He wrote, “It’s been an honor to voice Mario and to be part of this incredible journey. I want to thank Nintendo and the fans for all the love and support over the years.”

The reaction from fans has been a mix of gratitude, sadness, and admiration. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages from fans sharing their favorite memories of Martinet’s portrayal of Mario and expressing how much his voice has meant to them. Many are reminiscing about their childhoods spent playing Mario games and imitating Martinet’s iconic catchphrases.

Nintendo also released a statement acknowledging Martinet’s immense contributions to the franchise. The statement read, “Charles Martinet’s exceptional work has been a cornerstone of Nintendo’s success. His portrayal of Mario has brought joy to millions and will forever remain a cherished part of gaming history.”

As news of Martinet’s retirement spreads, speculation about the future of Mario’s voice has begun. Nintendo has not yet announced a replacement for the role, leaving fans curious about who will take up the mantle of the beloved plumber. However, they have assured fans that the character will continue to be a vital part of their gaming universe.

The retirement of Charles Martinet marks the end of an era in the gaming industry. His infectious enthusiasm, genuine connection with fans, and iconic voice have left an indelible mark on pop culture. As fans bid farewell to the man who brought Mario to life, they do so with a deep sense of appreciation for the joy he has brought them over the years.

While Charles Martinet may no longer be lending his voice to Mario, his legacy will continue to resonate through the countless hours of joy he has provided to generations of gamers, reminding them that “It’s-a me, Mario!” will forever remain a cherished part of their gaming memories.

