Introducing – Book of Dead

There are not many of us that enjoy a bit of excitement in our lives and this extends to our game play too and even though slot games are fast and furious they can also have some great themes like the Book of Dead.

Think Indian Jones, well rather Rich Wilde and Book of Dead and you will be getting the right idea of this fab slot game which is similar to the Book of Ra but with far better graphics!

Some Book of Dead Facts

Egyptian themed 5 reel 10 payline video slot from Play ‘n Go

Coins range from 1 to 5

Coin Value from 1 to 10 on all of the paylines

Autoplay available

Symbols From Highest to the Lowest

Rich Wilde

Osiris (he is the golden man)

Anubis the black jackal

Horus the Eagle

Ace, King, Queen, Jack and 10

The Scatter symbol is a Golden Book

How to Hit the jackpot

If you manage to spin 5x Rich Wilde it will earn you 5kx your line bet (fixed jackpot)

Osiris is the next top prize and 5 of these golden men with earn you 2kx your bet

Egyptian Gods rock!

Book of Dead Special Features

This great slots game has some excellent features to add to the whole immersive experience and if you fancy taking a look yourself then this website offers the game where you can play in a safe and secure environment as well as being able to enjoy 20 free spins on Book of Dead if you take up their welcome offer.

If you spin 3 or more Scatters which are represented by the golden book then you will trigger the free spins feature which offers you 10 free spins. During this round a random symbol will be chosen to act as an expanding symbol which will really increase your chance of a win.

The Gamble feature allows you at the end of every win to choose between guessing the colour of a card or the suit. Choosing the colour correctly will earn you a multiplier of 2x whilst choosing the correct suit will earn you a multiplier of 4x

Book of Dead is amongst quite a few Egyptian themed slots but this game truly does stand out from the rest. The graphics are sharp and colourful as you hunt out the treasures and the soundtrack is upbeat with a great oriental feel to it which perfectly matches your spinning reels.

This great game is a must play for those that love their Egyptian themed games, but beyond the aesthetics lies the potential to get some great wins, especially if you hit those expanding symbols – but remember it might take a few spins to get into your groove!