“Matt Gaetz Withdraws as Trump’s Attorney General Nominee Amid Misconduct Allegations”

Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman, withdrew from consideration to serve as Donald Trump’s attorney general on Thursday amid scrutiny over allegations of sexual misconduct, bringing an end to one of the most controversial cabinet nominations in Trump’s administration.

After meeting with senators on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Gaetz decided to withdraw, stating that his nomination was becoming a distraction. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s Department of Justice must be in place and ready on Day 1,” Gaetz said. He added that he remained committed to ensuring Trump’s success as president.

Trump announced Gaetz’s nomination for attorney general a little over a week ago, a position that serves as the chief law enforcement officer of the United States. Gaetz, a staunch ally of Trump, was met with skepticism from some Republican lawmakers and faced significant hurdles to confirmation due to his controversial reputation.

The allegations against Gaetz include claims of sexual relations with a 17-year-old girl. Although the Justice Department declined to charge him last year in a related sex-trafficking investigation, reports about the allegations and evidence, including Venmo transactions allegedly linking Gaetz to women who claimed he paid them for sex, began to surface. Additionally, CNN reported that the woman involved in the allegations told the House ethics committee about a second encounter with Gaetz.

The House ethics committee recently deadlocked on whether to release its report on the allegations. Some members, including Representative Sean Casten of Illinois, expressed a desire for the report’s full release.

Trump, who had reportedly lobbied senators to support Gaetz’s nomination, expressed his appreciation for Gaetz’s efforts. In a statement, Trump said, “Matt has a wonderful future. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration.”

Gaetz’s withdrawal leaves uncertainty about Trump’s next nominee to lead the Department of Justice. Trump has previously stated his intention to use the Justice Department to prosecute political opponents.

This development comes as Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, faces allegations of sexual assault. A police report alleges Hegseth sexually assaulted a woman during a 2017 encounter, claims that Hegseth denies.

Critics of Gaetz’s nomination viewed his withdrawal as a small reprieve. Robert Weissman, co-president of the watchdog group Public Citizen, stated, “Matt Gaetz was a ridiculous, horrible, and dangerous AG selection. That Republican senators were not willing to rubber-stamp his nomination is a hopeful sign that a modicum of sanity persists in Washington. But Gaetz was not the only Trump nomination threatening America, and there’s every reason to worry about who Trump will appoint in Gaetz’s stead.”