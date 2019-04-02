The University of Alabama’s Department of Art and Present a Group Exhibition

The University of Alabama’s Department of Art and Art History is pleased to present a group exhibition by four bachelor of fine arts candidates. Samantha Joslin, Jonathan Lanier, Caroline Rothschild and Dana Tokarzewski will display their work April 16-23, 2019, in the Sella-Granata Art Gallery on UA campus. A reception for the artists will be held Thursday, April 18, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the gallery.

The BFA is the professional degree for artists, with a focused program of study in visual art. These students have completed intensive research in a primary and secondary concentration in art.

Jonathan Lanier’s concentrations are in sculpture and ceramics. Since 2016, he has won several scholarship awards including the Farley Moody Galbraith Scholarship, Windgate Charitable Fund – Studio Arts, and the Paul R. Jones Endowed Scholarship. Lanier will also hold a solo exhibition of his work at Harrison Galleries in Tuscaloosa in May.

Samantha Joslin’s concentrations are in ceramics and sculpture. Her current body of work has come out of studio research that focuses on the exploration of forms, surfaces and interactions among different media. Joslin has won numerous scholarships and awards, including a UA Undergraduate Research & Creative Activity (URCA) grant in the spring of 2019. She will exhibit her sculpture in a solo exhibition at Harrison Galleries in April. Joslin plans to continue her studies in a post-baccalaureate program that combines her ceramics and sculpture work.

Caroline Rothschild’s concentrations are in drawing and painting. Dana Tokarzewski’s concentrations are in digital media and photography. This group of BFA majors have approached their work from diverse viewpoints — from a focus on abstract form, to creating work that expresses the tensions of the outer world and nature, embodied in the inner conflicts common to all humans. The artists employ a variety of media to carry these ideas into physical form, using cast bronze, digital media, clay, wood, foam, paint, graphite, and photography.

This exhibition is part of the bachelor of fine arts degree program in the Department of Art and Art History at The University of Alabama. For more information about all our programs, visit this link: https://art.ua.edu/academics/.

Funding support for the Sella-Granata Art Gallery comes from the Department of Art and Art History and the College of Arts and Sciences. Admission to the gallery is always free.

Hours are Monday through Wednesday 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The gallery is located at 109 Woods Hall in the heart of the UA campus on Woods Quad. Information about visitor parking is available here: http://bamaparking.ua.edu/visitor-information/. For more information, contact the gallery at (205) 348-2783 or visit: https://art.ua.edu/gallery/sgg/.

