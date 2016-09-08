Featured Stories O’Henry’s Coffee // Cozy and ComfortingO’Henry’s Coffee // Cozy and Comforting Tuscaloosa runs on coffee….lots and lots of coffee. For the size of our community, I’m often impressed with the number of coffee shops that we have in the place that I call home. Sure we’ve got our national chains like Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts, but we’ve also got plenty […] TRAVIS TRITT TO PERFORM RARE SOLO-ACOUSTIC SHOW AT THE BAMA THEATRETRAVIS TRITT TO PERFORM RARE SOLO-ACOUSTIC SHOW AT THE BAMA THEATRE Tickets on sale NOW through the Bama Theatre website and Etix.com. Enjoy a special evening with CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt. Experience this rare opportunity featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo-acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his […] Aaron Lewis // SinnerAaron Lewis // Sinner Aaron Lewis encountered his share of naysayers when he first dipped his toes into country music with his 2011 EP, “Town Line.” As the lead singer of Staind, Lewis was a star on the metal scene, and plenty of people dismissed his foray into country as a vanity project. With […] Upcoming Events Dino Day at CHOM! When: January 14, 2017 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm SATURDAY, Jan 14 Dino Day at CHOM! WHEN: 10:00am-4:00pm COST: WHERE: Children’s Hands on Museum (CHOM) 2213 University Blvd. Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 PHONE: (205) 349-4276 LINK: http://www.chomonline.org/ DESCRIPTION: Dino Day, Saturday, January 14, 2017 10am[…] Read more UA Arboretum+TreeStuff Climbing Event When: January 14, 2017 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm SATURDAY, Jan 14 UA Arboretum+TreeStuff Climbing Event WHEN: 9:00am-3:00pm COST: Free WHERE: University of Alabama Arboretum ,Arboretum Way Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 PHONE: (205) 553-3278 LINK: http://arboretum.ua.edu/ DESCRIPTION: In participation with Treestuff.com, the UA Arboretum will[…] Read more Bama Theatre to present Black Jacket Symphony’s A Night at the Opera by Queen When: January 13, 2017 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm FRIDAY, Jan 13 Bama Theatre to present Black Jacket Symphony’s A Night at the Opera by Queen WHEN: 8:00am-12:00pm COST: $25-$30 WHERE:Bama Theatre 600 Greensboro Ave Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 PHONE: (205) 758-5195 LINK: http://bamatheatre.org/ DESCRIPTION:[…] Read more 28th Realizing the Dream Concert January 15, Legacy Awards Banquet When: January 13, 2017 @ 6:30 pm – 11:45 pm FRIDAY, Jan 13 28th Realizing the Dream Concert January 15, Legacy Awards Banquet WHEN: 6:30pm-12:00am COST: $14-$25 WHERE: Moody Concert Hall 810 2nd Ave Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 PHONE: (205) 348-7111 LINK: http://realizingthedream.ua.edu/ DESCRIPTION: The 28th[…] Read more Touring roots music duo, The Lark and the Loon, to play at Egan’s Bar When: January 12, 2017 @ 11:00 pm – January 13, 2017 @ 11:45 pm THURSDAY, Jan 12 Touring roots music duo, The Lark and the Loon, to play at Egan’s Bar WHEN: 11:00pm-12:00am COST: Free WHERE: Egan’s Bar 1229 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 PHONE: (224) 234-6132 LINK: http://www.thelarkandtheloon.com/#homepage[…] Read more Bama Art House Winter Film Series Presents London Town When: January 10, 2017 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm TUESDAY, Jan 10 Bama Art House Winter Film Series Presents London Town WHEN: 7:30am-09:30pm COST: $6-$8 WHERE:Bama Theatre 600 Greensboro Ave Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 PHONE: (205) 758-5195 LINK: http://bamatheatre.org/ DESCRIPTION: Bama Art House Winter Film[…] Read more 2017 Dollywood Entertainment Auditions When: January 14, 2017 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm 2017 Dollywood Entertainment Auditions (Singers and Singers Who Move Only) Saturday, January 14, 2017 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Registration begins at 10 a.m.) Location: Virginia Samford Theatre Address: 1116 26th St South Birmingham, AL Read more Screen on the Green When: August 1, 2016 @ 8:00 pm – 11:45 pm MONDAY, August 1 Screen on the Green WHEN: 8:00pm-12:00am COST: free WHERE: Midtown Village 1701 McFarland Blvd. and 15th Street Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 PHONE: ( LINK: http://www.midtownvillagetuscaloosa.com/ DESCRIPTION: Free movies every Saturday night at dusk[…] Read more Hot Hundred—the Hottest Ride in the South! When: July 30, 2016 @ 7:00 am – 4:00 pm Hot Hundred—the Hottest Ride in the South! WHEN: 7:00am-4:00pm COST: $45-$60 WHERE: Theatre Tuscaloosa 9500 Old Greenboro Road #135 Tuscaloosa, AL 35405 PHONE: (205) 394-6152 LINK: http://bikehothundred.weebly.com/ DESCRIPTION: The Tuscaloosa Mental Health Alliance in partnership[…] Read more Live music at Rhythm and Brews When: July 27, 2016 @ 10:00 pm – 11:45 pm WEDNESDAY, July 27 Live music at Rhythm and Brews this weekend WHEN: 10:00pm-12:00am COST: WHERE: Rhythm and Brews 2308 4th Street Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 PHONE: (205) 750-2992 LINK: http://rhythmnbrews.com/index.html DESCRIPTION: Rhythm and Brews will[…] Read more Featured Sponsor View the Planet Weekly Digital Magazine! https://issuu.com/planeteditor/docs/pw_526_proofGet the same experience you’ve come to love with the Planet Weekly on your computer. Let's Go! Latest in Food Flora Springs Trilogy// Red Wine Flora Springs Trilogy// Red Wine From the bottle: Our family has crafted Trilogy, the finest Cabernet-based blend possible from our Napa Valley estate vineyards, since 1984. The blend is 86% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Malbec and 6% PV. We tasted the 2014 vintage of Flora Springs Trilogy (public release February 2017). Appearance In the glass, […] Read more Monkish Brewing // IPA Intelligent Embellishment Monkish Brewing // IPA Intelligent Embellishment Beer trading has been a huge part of the craft beer scene for quite some time now, and if you’re not familiar, it’s time you get acquainted. Basically, as I’m sure you’re aware, there are a handful of breweries that are more sought after than others and as are […] Read more O’Henry’s Coffee // Cozy and Comforting O’Henry’s Coffee // Cozy and Comforting Tuscaloosa runs on coffee….lots and lots of coffee. For the size of our community, I’m often impressed with the number of coffee shops that we have in the place that I call home. Sure we’ve got our national chains like Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts, but we’ve also got plenty […] Read more Featured Sponsor Featured Video Scenes From Around the City Latest in Entertainment Decommissioned // Guilty Pleasure Decommissioned // Guilty Pleasure Sometimes, if you don’t want to contend with large, shoulder-nudging, holiday crowds to see the latest theatrical blockbuster, you can resort to either Netflix and Redbox for an entertaining, straight-to-video feature or browse the video racks at your local Walmart for something equivalent. Action movie junkies who crave exciting, old-fashioned, nail-biters […] Set SMART resolutions Set SMART resolutions Specific Measurable Attainable Realistic Time-specific You are Human It is okay if you mess up, don’t be so hard on yourself. Just make sure you learn from your mistakes. There are going to be set backs along the way, but acknowledge them and move on. Have a support system […] DON’T BREATHE // LEAVES YOU GASPING DON’T BREATHE // LEAVES YOU GASPING Horror movies have grown increasingly lazier these days with their reliance on jump-scares to terrify audiences. As the exception to this rule, “Don’t Breathe” shuns jump-scares and serves up a frightening storyline. “Evil Dead” writer & director Fede Alvarez and co-scripter Rodo Sayagues have created a superior, spine-tingling saga […] JASON BOURNE // FULL CIRCLE JASON BOURNE // FULL CIRCLE The Bourne trilogy of espionage thrillers, including “The Bourne Identity” (2002), “The Bourne Supremacy” (2004) and “The Bourne Ultimatum” (2007), established new standards for credible spy movies in the 21st century that even prompted the James Bond producers to follow suit with more plausible 007 escapades. Once the “Bourne” trilogy […] Latest in Music TRAVIS TRITT TO PERFORM RARE SOLO-ACOUSTIC SHOW AT THE BAMA THEATRE TRAVIS TRITT TO PERFORM RARE SOLO-ACOUSTIC SHOW AT THE BAMA THEATRE Tickets on sale NOW through the Bama Theatre website and Etix.com. Enjoy a special evening with CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt. Experience this rare opportunity featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo-acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his […] Aaron Lewis // Sinner Aaron Lewis // Sinner Aaron Lewis encountered his share of naysayers when he first dipped his toes into country music with his 2011 EP, “Town Line.” As the lead singer of Staind, Lewis was a star on the metal scene, and plenty of people dismissed his foray into country as a vanity project. With […] St. Paul and the Broken Bones // Sea of Noise St. Paul and the Broken Bones // Sea of Noise Paul Janeway, lead singer of St. Paul and the Broken Bones, suggests that his band could have followed up their acclaimed debut album, “Half The City” in quicker succession. But he views the group’s recently released follow-up, “Sea of Noise,” as a case of better […] PW talks with Dierks Bentley // A MORE TEXTURED SOUND Dierks Bentley // A MORE TEXTURED SOUND For Dierks Bentley, it hasn’t mattered whether he was playing bars early in his music career, opening an arena show for a country superstar like George Strait or Kenny Chesney or playing on some level in between, the place where he’s most comfortable is on stage. “I have […]