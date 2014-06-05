Featured Stories

  • paul

    St. Paul and the Broken Bones // Sea of Noise

    St. Paul and the Broken Bones // Sea of Noise Paul Janeway, lead singer of St. Paul and the Broken Bones, suggests that his band could have followed up their acclaimed debut album, “Half The City” in quicker succession. But he views the group’s recently released follow-up, “Sea of Noise,” as a case of better […]

  • img_2632

    Jason’s Deli // Still the Best Salad Bar in Town

    Jason’s Deli // Still the Best Salad Bar in Town As a true fan of full disclosure, I have to remind my readers that I’m a dietitian. However, despite my nutrition expertise, I would still rate Jason’s Deli as having the best salad bar in town. As a lover of all foods, the perfect lunch […]

  • headshot-0001-2

    UA Theatre & Dance Will “Jazz” Up Hamlet

    UA Theatre & Dance Will “Jazz” Up Hamlet UA Theatre & Dance swings open their doors at the Marian Gallaway Theatre to present the Shakespearean classic Hamlet, October 4-8 at 7:30PM & October 9 at 2:00 PM. It’s the sordid tale of a prince who is asked by the ghost of his father to avenge […]

Latest in Food

  • The Prisoner//Red Blend

    The Prisoner//Red Blend From the tasting notes: The Prisoner was inspired by the mixed blacks first made by the Italian immigrants who originally settled in Napa Valley.  The Prisoner is now the most recognized Napa Valley red blend, leading the resurgence of interesting blends… The notes go on to explain that the blend is a […]

  • IMPROVING OUR CHILDREN’S HEALTH

    IMPROVING OUR CHILDREN’S HEALTH     Nutrition, education, and food policy affect all of our children. There are so many foods and ingredients that are being put on our grocery store shelves and served at school cafeterias that are banned in other countries. Why are we feeding our children who are growing and developing foods […]

Latest in Entertainment

  • CONCERT// ZZ TOP

    zz top

  • Concert// Goo Goo Dolls

    ggd-7_1

  • DON’T BREATHE // LEAVES YOU GASPING

    evil-dead

    DON’T BREATHE // LEAVES YOU GASPING   Horror movies have grown increasingly lazier these days with their reliance on jump-scares to terrify audiences. As the exception to this rule, “Don’t Breathe” shuns jump-scares and serves up a frightening storyline.  “Evil Dead” writer & director Fede Alvarez and co-scripter Rodo Sayagues have created a superior, spine-tingling saga […]

  • JASON BOURNE // FULL CIRCLE

    view

    JASON BOURNE // FULL CIRCLE The Bourne trilogy of espionage thrillers, including “The Bourne Identity” (2002), “The Bourne Supremacy” (2004) and “The Bourne Ultimatum” (2007), established new standards for credible spy movies in the 21st century that even prompted the James Bond producers to follow suit with more plausible 007 escapades.  Once the “Bourne” trilogy […]

Latest in Music

  • PW talks with Dierks Bentley // A MORE TEXTURED SOUND

    ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 19: Recording artist Dierks Bentley performs onstage during the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcp)

    Dierks Bentley // A MORE TEXTURED SOUND For Dierks Bentley, it hasn’t mattered whether he was playing bars early in his music career, opening an arena show for a country superstar like George Strait or Kenny Chesney or playing on some level in between, the place where he’s most comfortable is on stage. “I have […]

  • RASCAL FLATTS // REWIND

    rascal_flatts2

    RASCAL FLATTS // REWIND Last summer, Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts did something he’d wanted to do for his entire life – see the Rolling Stones in concert when the legendary rockers came to Nashville. The evening did not disappoint. “I sit there and here are these guys that have been doing this for […]