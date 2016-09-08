Featured Stories

    O’Henry’s Coffee // Cozy and Comforting

    O’Henry’s Coffee // Cozy and Comforting Tuscaloosa runs on coffee….lots and lots of coffee. For the size of our community, I’m often impressed with the number of coffee shops that we have in the place that I call home. Sure we’ve got our national chains like Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts, but we’ve also got plenty […]

  • Travis Tritt - Bama Theatre - Press Release

    TRAVIS TRITT TO PERFORM RARE SOLO-ACOUSTIC SHOW AT THE BAMA THEATRE

    TRAVIS TRITT TO PERFORM RARE SOLO-ACOUSTIC SHOW AT THE BAMA THEATRE Tickets on sale NOW through the Bama Theatre website and Etix.com.   Enjoy a special evening with CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt. Experience this rare opportunity featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo-acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his […]

  • aaron_lewis_approved_color_0-51208c2d-131c-46d5-8561-f07f01fffb3b

    Aaron Lewis // Sinner

    Aaron Lewis // Sinner Aaron Lewis encountered his share of naysayers when he first dipped his toes into country music with his 2011 EP, “Town Line.” As the lead singer of Staind, Lewis was a star on the metal scene, and plenty of people dismissed his foray into country as a vanity project.   With […]

  • Flora Springs Trilogy// Red Wine

    Flora Springs Trilogy// Red Wine From the bottle: Our family has crafted Trilogy, the finest Cabernet-based blend possible from our Napa Valley estate vineyards, since 1984. The blend is 86% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Malbec and 6% PV. We tasted the 2014 vintage of Flora Springs Trilogy (public release February 2017).   Appearance In the glass, […]

  • Monkish Brewing // IPA Intelligent Embellishment

    Monkish Brewing // IPA Intelligent Embellishment Beer trading has been a huge part of the craft beer scene for quite some time now, and if you’re not familiar, it’s time you get acquainted. Basically, as I’m sure you’re aware, there are a handful of breweries that are more sought after than others and as are […]

  • Decommissioned // Guilty Pleasure

    Decommissioned // Guilty Pleasure Sometimes, if you don’t want to contend with large, shoulder-nudging, holiday crowds to see the latest theatrical blockbuster, you can resort to either Netflix and Redbox for an entertaining, straight-to-video feature or browse the video racks at your local Walmart for something equivalent.  Action movie junkies who crave exciting, old-fashioned, nail-biters […]

  • Set SMART resolutions

    Set SMART resolutions   Specific Measurable Attainable Realistic Time-specific   You are Human It is okay if you mess up, don’t be so hard on yourself. Just make sure you learn from your mistakes. There are going to be set backs along the way, but acknowledge them and move on.   Have a support system […]

  • DON’T BREATHE // LEAVES YOU GASPING

    DON’T BREATHE // LEAVES YOU GASPING   Horror movies have grown increasingly lazier these days with their reliance on jump-scares to terrify audiences. As the exception to this rule, “Don’t Breathe” shuns jump-scares and serves up a frightening storyline.  “Evil Dead” writer & director Fede Alvarez and co-scripter Rodo Sayagues have created a superior, spine-tingling saga […]

  • JASON BOURNE // FULL CIRCLE

    JASON BOURNE // FULL CIRCLE The Bourne trilogy of espionage thrillers, including “The Bourne Identity” (2002), “The Bourne Supremacy” (2004) and “The Bourne Ultimatum” (2007), established new standards for credible spy movies in the 21st century that even prompted the James Bond producers to follow suit with more plausible 007 escapades.  Once the “Bourne” trilogy […]

  • St. Paul and the Broken Bones // Sea of Noise

    St. Paul and the Broken Bones // Sea of Noise Paul Janeway, lead singer of St. Paul and the Broken Bones, suggests that his band could have followed up their acclaimed debut album, “Half The City” in quicker succession. But he views the group’s recently released follow-up, “Sea of Noise,” as a case of better […]

  • PW talks with Dierks Bentley // A MORE TEXTURED SOUND

    Dierks Bentley // A MORE TEXTURED SOUND For Dierks Bentley, it hasn’t mattered whether he was playing bars early in his music career, opening an arena show for a country superstar like George Strait or Kenny Chesney or playing on some level in between, the place where he’s most comfortable is on stage. “I have […]