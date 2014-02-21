Featured Stories

  • Hiroya Tsukamoto2016

    JANUARY 27TH ACOUSTIC NIGHT WILL FEATURE // GUITARIST HIROYA TSUKAMOTO

    JANUARY 27TH ACOUSTIC NIGHT WILL FEATURE // GUITARIST HIROYA TSUKAMOTO Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will be the featured artist in a performance on Acoustic Night on January 27, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bama Theatre. Presented by The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa, Acoustic Night features both solo and ensemble performances of a wide range of […]

  • bluegrass

    Greensky Bluegrass // THE “M” WORD

    Greensky Bluegrass // THE “M” WORD Maturity is a term some musicians prefer not to see associated with themselves or their bands. After all, music is considered a young person’s game and youthful rebellion is what’s usually considered hip. But with the release of the sixth Greensky Bluegrass studio album, “Shouted, Written Down & Quoted,” […]

  • IMG_4406

    O’Henry’s Coffee // Cozy and Comforting

    O’Henry’s Coffee // Cozy and Comforting Tuscaloosa runs on coffee….lots and lots of coffee. For the size of our community, I’m often impressed with the number of coffee shops that we have in the place that I call home. Sure we’ve got our national chains like Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts, but we’ve also got plenty […]

Upcoming Events

Featured Sponsor

View the Planet Weekly Digital Magazine!

 

Get the same experience you’ve come to love with the Planet Weekly on your computer.

Let's Go!

Latest in Food

  • Recipes Using Refrigerated Crescent Rolls

    Recipes Using Refrigerated Crescent Rolls   If you have refrigerated crescent rolls on hand, and are tired of having them as a side dish at dinner, try one of these recipes to prepare something different for dinner tonight. Crescent rolls are very versatile and can be used in casseroles, as crusts, and even in desserts. […]

    Read more

  • Tommasi Filodora Prosecco

    Tommasi Prosecco Tenuta Filodora is a non-vintage sparkling wine that comes from San Pietro in Cariano, Italy, per the bottle label. The Tommasi estate was founded in 1902 by Giacomo Tommasi in Pedemonte. Made from 100% Glera, this Prosecco is the “result of careful selection and vinification of grapes grown on one small estate.” The […]

    Read more

  • Funky Buddha Brewery// Sweet Potato Casserole Strong Ale

    Funky Buddha Brewery// Sweet Potato Casserole Strong Ale Flavored beers can be fun and a change of pace for someone who is constantly drinking the same thing. There’s nothing wrong with a beer that has some sort of fruit flavoring added to it, but some people will argue that it’s too “feminine” or just not […]

    Read more

Featured Sponsor

Hangoutpromo

Featured Video

Scenes From Around the City

Latest in Entertainment

  • BAMA ART HOUSE FILM SERIES WINTER 2017

    amancalledove

    BAMA ART HOUSE FILM SERIES WINTER 2017 Screenings in the Bama Art House Film Series Winter 2017 will begin on January 10 and will feature six films. A program of The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa, this series will feature dramas, comedies and documentaries. Screenings will take place at the Bama Theatre on Tuesday nights at […]

  • JANUARY 27TH ACOUSTIC NIGHT WILL FEATURE // GUITARIST HIROYA TSUKAMOTO

    Hiroya Tsukamoto2016

    JANUARY 27TH ACOUSTIC NIGHT WILL FEATURE // GUITARIST HIROYA TSUKAMOTO Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will be the featured artist in a performance on Acoustic Night on January 27, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bama Theatre. Presented by The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa, Acoustic Night features both solo and ensemble performances of a wide range of […]

  • Rogue One // A Star Wars Story

    rogue poster

    Rogue One // A Star Wars Story Nothing worthwhile comes without sacrifice, and the superlative science fiction saga “Rogue One, A Star Wars Story”  exemplifies this notion.   Basically, “Godzilla” director Gareth Edwards, “Golden Compass” scenarist Chris Weitz, and “Bourne” trilogy scribe Tony Gilroy have eliminated all those buffoonish, kid-friendly aliens and given adults a chance […]

  • Decommissioned // Guilty Pleasure

    kinopoisk.ru

    Decommissioned // Guilty Pleasure Sometimes, if you don’t want to contend with large, shoulder-nudging, holiday crowds to see the latest theatrical blockbuster, you can resort to either Netflix and Redbox for an entertaining, straight-to-video feature or browse the video racks at your local Walmart for something equivalent.  Action movie junkies who crave exciting, old-fashioned, nail-biters […]

Latest in Music

  • JANUARY 27TH ACOUSTIC NIGHT WILL FEATURE // GUITARIST HIROYA TSUKAMOTO

    Hiroya Tsukamoto2016

    JANUARY 27TH ACOUSTIC NIGHT WILL FEATURE // GUITARIST HIROYA TSUKAMOTO Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will be the featured artist in a performance on Acoustic Night on January 27, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bama Theatre. Presented by The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa, Acoustic Night features both solo and ensemble performances of a wide range of […]

  • Greensky Bluegrass // THE “M” WORD

    bluegrass

    Greensky Bluegrass // THE “M” WORD Maturity is a term some musicians prefer not to see associated with themselves or their bands. After all, music is considered a young person’s game and youthful rebellion is what’s usually considered hip. But with the release of the sixth Greensky Bluegrass studio album, “Shouted, Written Down & Quoted,” […]

  • TRAVIS TRITT TO PERFORM RARE SOLO-ACOUSTIC SHOW AT THE BAMA THEATRE

    Travis Tritt - Bama Theatre - Press Release

    TRAVIS TRITT TO PERFORM RARE SOLO-ACOUSTIC SHOW AT THE BAMA THEATRE Tickets on sale NOW through the Bama Theatre website and Etix.com.   Enjoy a special evening with CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt. Experience this rare opportunity featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo-acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his […]

  • Aaron Lewis // Sinner

    aaron_lewis_approved_color_0-51208c2d-131c-46d5-8561-f07f01fffb3b

    Aaron Lewis // Sinner Aaron Lewis encountered his share of naysayers when he first dipped his toes into country music with his 2011 EP, “Town Line.” As the lead singer of Staind, Lewis was a star on the metal scene, and plenty of people dismissed his foray into country as a vanity project.   With […]