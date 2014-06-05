Featured Stories St. Paul and the Broken Bones // Sea of NoiseSt. Paul and the Broken Bones // Sea of Noise Paul Janeway, lead singer of St. Paul and the Broken Bones, suggests that his band could have followed up their acclaimed debut album, “Half The City” in quicker succession. But he views the group’s recently released follow-up, “Sea of Noise,” as a case of better […] Jason’s Deli // Still the Best Salad Bar in TownJason’s Deli // Still the Best Salad Bar in Town As a true fan of full disclosure, I have to remind my readers that I’m a dietitian. However, despite my nutrition expertise, I would still rate Jason’s Deli as having the best salad bar in town. Screen on the Green
When: August 1, 2016 @ 8:00 pm – 11:45 pm
MONDAY, August 1
Screen on the Green
WHEN: 8:00pm-12:00am
COST: free
WHERE: Midtown Village 1701 McFarland Blvd. and 15th Street Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
PHONE: (
LINK: http://www.midtownvillagetuscaloosa.com/
DESCRIPTION: Free movies every Saturday night at dusk[…]

Hot Hundred—the Hottest Ride in the South!
When: July 30, 2016 @ 7:00 am – 4:00 pm
Hot Hundred—the Hottest Ride in the South! WHEN: 7:00am-4:00pm
COST: $45-$60
WHERE: Theatre Tuscaloosa 9500 Old Greenboro Road #135 Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
PHONE: (205) 394-6152
LINK: http://bikehothundred.weebly.com/
DESCRIPTION: The Tuscaloosa Mental Health Alliance in partnership[…]

Live music at Rhythm and Brews
When: July 27, 2016 @ 10:00 pm – 11:45 pm
WEDNESDAY, July 27
Live music at Rhythm and Brews this weekend
WHEN: 10:00pm-12:00am
COST:
WHERE: Rhythm and Brews 2308 4th Street Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
PHONE: (205) 750-2992
LINK: http://rhythmnbrews.com/index.html
DESCRIPTION: Rhythm and Brews will[…]

Yonder Mountain String Band
When: February 2, 2016 @ 8:00 pm – 11:45 pm
SATURDAY, Feb 2
Yonder Mountain String Band
WHEN: 8:00pm-11:59pm
COST: $24
WHERE: Druid City Music Hall 1307 University Blvd Tuscaloosa
PHONE: (205) 523-7078
LINK: http://visittuscaloosa.com/calendar-of-events-old
DESCRIPTION: For nearly 17 years, Yonder Mountain String Band has[…]

Bama Art House- "Mustang"
When: February 2, 2016 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
TUESDAY, Feb 2
Bama Art House- "Mustang"
WHEN: 7:30pm-9:30pm
COST: Admission
WHERE: Bama Theatre 600 Greensboro Ave Tuscaloosa
PHONE: (205) 758-5195
LINK: http://bamatheatre.org/bamaarthouse.php
DESCRIPTION: (2015) Drama (Rated PG-13) Director: Deniz Gamze Ergüven Writers: Deniz Gamze[…]

The Anointed Brown Sisters – Concert
When: January 31, 2016 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
SATURDAY, Jan 31
The Anointed Brown Sisters – Concert
WHEN: 5:00pm-7:00pm
COST: Admission
WHERE: Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave, Tuscaloosa
PHONE: (205) 758-5195
LINK: http://bamatheatre.org/comingattractions.php

Hillcrest Middle School Beauty Walk
When: January 30, 2016 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
SATURDAY, Jan 30
Hillcrest Middle School Beauty Walk
WHEN: 3:00pm-5:00pm
COST: Admission
WHERE: Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave, Tuscaloosa
PHONE: (205) 758-5195
LINK: http://bamatheatre.org/

Acoustic Night Featuring Hiroya Tsukamoto
When: January 27, 2016 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Acoustic Night Featuring Hiroya Tsukamoto
WHEN: 7:30pm-9:30pm
COST: Admission
WHERE: Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave, Tuscaloosa
PHONE: (205) 758-5195
LINK: http://www.hiroyatsukamoto.com

Quoth the Raven
When: January 27, 2016 @ 9:00 pm
WEDNESDAY, Jan 27
Quoth the Raven
WHEN: 9:00pm- close
COST: no cover
WHERE: Rhythm N Brews
PHONE: (205)-534-6511
LINK: https://www.facebook.com/XbloodmoontheoryX/timeline
DESCRIPTION: Quoth the Raven is composed of like-minded musicians who just like to play good[…]

Bama Art House – "The New Girlfriend"
When: January 26, 2016 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
TUESDAY, Jan 26
Bama Art House – "The New Girlfriend"
WHEN: 7:30pm-9:30pm
COST: Admission
WHERE: Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave, Tuscaloosa
PHONE: (205) 758-5195
LINK: http://bamatheatre.org/
DESCRIPTION: (2014) Drama (Rated R) Director: François Ozon Writer:[…] The Prisoner//Red Blend
From the tasting notes: The Prisoner was inspired by the mixed blacks first made by the Italian immigrants who originally settled in Napa Valley. The Prisoner is now the most recognized Napa Valley red blend, leading the resurgence of interesting blends… The notes go on to explain that the blend is a […]

IMPROVING OUR CHILDREN'S HEALTH
Nutrition, education, and food policy affect all of our children. There are so many foods and ingredients that are being put on our grocery store shelves and served at school cafeterias that are banned in other countries. Why are we feeding our children who are growing and developing foods […] CONCERT// ZZ TOP
Concert// Goo Goo Dolls

DON'T BREATHE // LEAVES YOU GASPING
Horror movies have grown increasingly lazier these days with their reliance on jump-scares to terrify audiences. As the exception to this rule, "Don't Breathe" shuns jump-scares and serves up a frightening storyline. "Evil Dead" writer & director Fede Alvarez and co-scripter Rodo Sayagues have created a superior, spine-tingling saga […] JASON BOURNE // FULL CIRCLE
The Bourne trilogy of espionage thrillers, including "The Bourne Identity" (2002), "The Bourne Supremacy" (2004) and "The Bourne Ultimatum" (2007), established new standards for credible spy movies in the 21st century that even prompted the James Bond producers to follow suit with more plausible 007 escapades. Once the "Bourne" trilogy […] CONCERT// ZZ TOP

PW talks with Dierks Bentley // A MORE TEXTURED SOUND
Dierks Bentley // A MORE TEXTURED SOUND
For Dierks Bentley, it hasn't mattered whether he was playing bars early in his music career, opening an arena show for a country superstar like George Strait or Kenny Chesney or playing on some level in between, the place where he's most comfortable is on stage. "I have […]

RASCAL FLATTS // REWIND
Last summer, Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts did something he'd wanted to do for his entire life – see the Rolling Stones in concert when the legendary rockers came to Nashville. The evening did not disappoint. "I sit there and here are these guys that have been doing this for […]