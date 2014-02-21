Featured Stories JANUARY 27TH ACOUSTIC NIGHT WILL FEATURE // GUITARIST HIROYA TSUKAMOTOJANUARY 27TH ACOUSTIC NIGHT WILL FEATURE // GUITARIST HIROYA TSUKAMOTO Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will be the featured artist in a performance on Acoustic Night on January 27, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bama Theatre. Presented by The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa, Acoustic Night features both solo and ensemble performances of a wide range of […] Greensky Bluegrass // THE “M” WORDGreensky Bluegrass // THE “M” WORD Maturity is a term some musicians prefer not to see associated with themselves or their bands. After all, music is considered a young person’s game and youthful rebellion is what’s usually considered hip. But with the release of the sixth Greensky Bluegrass studio album, “Shouted, Written Down & Quoted,” […] O’Henry’s Coffee // Cozy and ComfortingO’Henry’s Coffee // Cozy and Comforting Tuscaloosa runs on coffee….lots and lots of coffee. For the size of our community, I’m often impressed with the number of coffee shops that we have in the place that I call home. Sure we’ve got our national chains like Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts, but we’ve also got plenty […] Upcoming Events Dino Day at CHOM! When: January 14, 2017 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm SATURDAY, Jan 14 Dino Day at CHOM! WHEN: 10:00am-4:00pm COST: WHERE: Children’s Hands on Museum (CHOM) 2213 University Blvd. Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 PHONE: (205) 349-4276 LINK: http://www.chomonline.org/ DESCRIPTION: Dino Day, Saturday, January 14, 2017 10am[…] Read more UA Arboretum+TreeStuff Climbing Event When: January 14, 2017 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm SATURDAY, Jan 14 UA Arboretum+TreeStuff Climbing Event WHEN: 9:00am-3:00pm COST: Free WHERE: University of Alabama Arboretum ,Arboretum Way Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 PHONE: (205) 553-3278 LINK: http://arboretum.ua.edu/ DESCRIPTION: In participation with Treestuff.com, the UA Arboretum will[…] Read more Bama Theatre to present Black Jacket Symphony’s A Night at the Opera by Queen When: January 13, 2017 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm FRIDAY, Jan 13 Bama Theatre to present Black Jacket Symphony’s A Night at the Opera by Queen WHEN: 8:00am-12:00pm COST: $25-$30 WHERE:Bama Theatre 600 Greensboro Ave Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 PHONE: (205) 758-5195 LINK: http://bamatheatre.org/ DESCRIPTION:[…] Read more 28th Realizing the Dream Concert January 15, Legacy Awards Banquet When: January 13, 2017 @ 6:30 pm – 11:45 pm FRIDAY, Jan 13 28th Realizing the Dream Concert January 15, Legacy Awards Banquet WHEN: 6:30pm-12:00am COST: $14-$25 WHERE: Moody Concert Hall 810 2nd Ave Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 PHONE: (205) 348-7111 LINK: http://realizingthedream.ua.edu/ DESCRIPTION: The 28th[…] Read more Touring roots music duo, The Lark and the Loon, to play at Egan’s Bar When: January 12, 2017 @ 11:00 pm – January 13, 2017 @ 11:45 pm THURSDAY, Jan 12 Touring roots music duo, The Lark and the Loon, to play at Egan’s Bar WHEN: 11:00pm-12:00am COST: Free WHERE: Egan’s Bar 1229 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 PHONE: (224) 234-6132 LINK: http://www.thelarkandtheloon.com/#homepage[…] Read more Bama Art House Winter Film Series Presents London Town When: January 10, 2017 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm TUESDAY, Jan 10 Bama Art House Winter Film Series Presents London Town WHEN: 7:30am-09:30pm COST: $6-$8 WHERE:Bama Theatre 600 Greensboro Ave Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 PHONE: (205) 758-5195 LINK: http://bamatheatre.org/ DESCRIPTION: Bama Art House Winter Film[…] Read more 2017 Dollywood Entertainment Auditions When: January 14, 2017 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm 2017 Dollywood Entertainment Auditions (Singers and Singers Who Move Only) Saturday, January 14, 2017 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Registration begins at 10 a.m.) Location: Virginia Samford Theatre Address: 1116 26th St South Birmingham, AL Read more Screen on the Green When: August 1, 2016 @ 8:00 pm – 11:45 pm MONDAY, August 1 Screen on the Green WHEN: 8:00pm-12:00am COST: free WHERE: Midtown Village 1701 McFarland Blvd. and 15th Street Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 PHONE: ( LINK: http://www.midtownvillagetuscaloosa.com/ DESCRIPTION: Free movies every Saturday night at dusk[…] Read more Hot Hundred—the Hottest Ride in the South! Hot Hundred—the Hottest Ride in the South! When: July 30, 2016 @ 7:00 am – 4:00 pm Hot Hundred—the Hottest Ride in the South! WHEN: 7:00am-4:00pm COST: $45-$60 WHERE: Theatre Tuscaloosa 9500 Old Greenboro Road #135 Tuscaloosa, AL 35405 PHONE: (205) 394-6152 LINK: http://bikehothundred.weebly.com/ DESCRIPTION: The Tuscaloosa Mental Health Alliance in partnership[…] Read more Live music at Rhythm and Brews When: July 27, 2016 @ 10:00 pm – 11:45 pm WEDNESDAY, July 27 Live music at Rhythm and Brews this weekend WHEN: 10:00pm-12:00am COST: WHERE: Rhythm and Brews 2308 4th Street Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 PHONE: (205) 750-2992 LINK: http://rhythmnbrews.com/index.html DESCRIPTION: Rhythm and Brews will[…] Read more Latest in Food Recipes Using Refrigerated Crescent Rolls Recipes Using Refrigerated Crescent Rolls If you have refrigerated crescent rolls on hand, and are tired of having them as a side dish at dinner, try one of these recipes to prepare something different for dinner tonight. Crescent rolls are very versatile and can be used in casseroles, as crusts, and even in desserts. […] Read more Tommasi Filodora Prosecco Tommasi Prosecco Tenuta Filodora is a non-vintage sparkling wine that comes from San Pietro in Cariano, Italy, per the bottle label. The Tommasi estate was founded in 1902 by Giacomo Tommasi in Pedemonte. Made from 100% Glera, this Prosecco is the “result of careful selection and vinification of grapes grown on one small estate.” The […] Read more Funky Buddha Brewery// Sweet Potato Casserole Strong Ale Funky Buddha Brewery// Sweet Potato Casserole Strong Ale Flavored beers can be fun and a change of pace for someone who is constantly drinking the same thing. There's nothing wrong with a beer that has some sort of fruit flavoring added to it, but some people will argue that it's too "feminine" or just not […] Read more Latest in Entertainment BAMA ART HOUSE FILM SERIES WINTER 2017 BAMA ART HOUSE FILM SERIES WINTER 2017 Screenings in the Bama Art House Film Series Winter 2017 will begin on January 10 and will feature six films. A program of The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa, this series will feature dramas, comedies and documentaries. Screenings will take place at the Bama Theatre on Tuesday nights at […] Rogue One // A Star Wars Story Rogue One // A Star Wars Story Nothing worthwhile comes without sacrifice, and the superlative science fiction saga "Rogue One, A Star Wars Story" exemplifies this notion. Basically, "Godzilla" director Gareth Edwards, "Golden Compass" scenarist Chris Weitz, and "Bourne" trilogy scribe Tony Gilroy have eliminated all those buffoonish, kid-friendly aliens and given adults a chance […] Decommissioned // Guilty Pleasure Decommissioned // Guilty Pleasure Sometimes, if you don't want to contend with large, shoulder-nudging, holiday crowds to see the latest theatrical blockbuster, you can resort to either Netflix and Redbox for an entertaining, straight-to-video feature or browse the video racks at your local Walmart for something equivalent. Presented by The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa, Acoustic Night features both solo and ensemble performances of a wide range of […] Rogue One // A Star Wars Story Rogue One // A Star Wars Story Nothing worthwhile comes without sacrifice, and the superlative science fiction saga “Rogue One, A Star Wars Story” exemplifies this notion. Basically, “Godzilla” director Gareth Edwards, “Golden Compass” scenarist Chris Weitz, and “Bourne” trilogy scribe Tony Gilroy have eliminated all those buffoonish, kid-friendly aliens and given adults a chance […] Decommissioned // Guilty Pleasure Decommissioned // Guilty Pleasure Sometimes, if you don’t want to contend with large, shoulder-nudging, holiday crowds to see the latest theatrical blockbuster, you can resort to either Netflix and Redbox for an entertaining, straight-to-video feature or browse the video racks at your local Walmart for something equivalent. But with the release of the sixth Greensky Bluegrass studio album, “Shouted, Written Down & Quoted,” […] TRAVIS TRITT TO PERFORM RARE SOLO-ACOUSTIC SHOW AT THE BAMA THEATRE TRAVIS TRITT TO PERFORM RARE SOLO-ACOUSTIC SHOW AT THE BAMA THEATRE Tickets on sale NOW through the Bama Theatre website and Etix.com. Enjoy a special evening with CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt. Experience this rare opportunity featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo-acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his […] Aaron Lewis // Sinner Aaron Lewis // Sinner Aaron Lewis encountered his share of naysayers when he first dipped his toes into country music with his 2011 EP, “Town Line.” As the lead singer of Staind, Lewis was a star on the metal scene, and plenty of people dismissed his foray into country as a vanity project. With […]