  • sara watkins - maarten deBoer

    Sara Watkins // “Young In All The Wrong Ways”

    Sara Watkins // “Young In All The Wrong Ways” Sara Watkins is best known for her work in Nickel Creek, the bluegrass trio she co-founded as a teenager. But you won’t hear bluegrass or much of her fiddle on “Young In All The Wrong Ways,” her latest album. And you won’t hear much of either […]

  • Hiroya Tsukamoto2016

    JANUARY 27TH ACOUSTIC NIGHT WILL FEATURE // GUITARIST HIROYA TSUKAMOTO

    JANUARY 27TH ACOUSTIC NIGHT WILL FEATURE // GUITARIST HIROYA TSUKAMOTO Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will be the featured artist in a performance on Acoustic Night on January 27, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bama Theatre. Presented by The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa, Acoustic Night features both solo and ensemble performances of a wide range of […]

  • bluegrass

    Greensky Bluegrass // THE “M” WORD

    Greensky Bluegrass // THE “M” WORD Maturity is a term some musicians prefer not to see associated with themselves or their bands. After all, music is considered a young person’s game and youthful rebellion is what’s usually considered hip. But with the release of the sixth Greensky Bluegrass studio album, “Shouted, Written Down & Quoted,” […]

  • Funky Buddha Brewery// Sweet Potato Casserole Strong Ale

    Funky Buddha Brewery// Sweet Potato Casserole Strong Ale F lavored beers can be fun and a change of pace for someone who is constantly drinking the same thing. There’s nothing wrong with a beer that has some sort of fruit flavoring added to it, but some people will argue that it’s too “feminine” or just […]

  • Kaiken Ultra Cabernet Sauvignon // FAB CAB

    Kaiken Ultra Cabernet Sauvignon // FAB CAB I tasted the 2013 vintage of Kaiken Ultra Cabernet Sauvignon.   Appearance   In the glass, this wine was dark red in color.  It did allow some light to shine through and leave lovely red reflections on the table. It’s certainly a leggy wine.  It took a minute […]

  • Greensboro’s Pie Lab // Living the “Pie” Life

    Greensboro’s Pie Lab // Living the “Pie” Life After spending 14 years of my life in the Tuscaloosa area, I have prided myself in being fairly familiar with all of the noteworthy eateries within an hour radius of T-town. Despite being a dietitian, I have quite the sweet tooth and am often in search of […]

  • Live By Night // The American Dream Has a Price

    theeaglehuntress

    Live By Night // The American Dream Has a Price Two-time Oscar-winning writer & director Ben Affleck of “Good Will Hunting” and “Argo” has helmed an above-average, old-fashioned, Prohibition Era gangster epic “Live by Night” with himself as star that bears greater resemblance to Sergio Leone’s “Once Upon a Time in America” (1984) with Robert […]

  • Throwing A Hat in the Air // Twitter reacts to the death of Mary Tyler Moore

    MTM

    Throwing A Hat in the Air // Twitter reacts to the death of Mary Tyler Moore Beloved icon Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 Jessica Lipsky Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died at age 80, her publicist said. “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 […]

  • When good men do nothing // A provocative telling of “The Phenix City Story.”

    book review

    When good men do nothing // A provocative telling of “The Phenix City Story.” On June 18, 1954, former state senator Albert Patterson, the Democratic Party’s nominee for state attorney general, was shot to death as he left his law office in Phenix City, Alabama, infamous for its prostitution, gambling, bootlegging, and political corruption. Patterson […]

  • BAMA ART HOUSE FILM SERIES WINTER 2017

    amancalledove

    BAMA ART HOUSE FILM SERIES WINTER 2017 Screenings in the Bama Art House Film Series Winter 2017 will begin on January 10 and will feature six films. A program of The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa, this series will feature dramas, comedies and documentaries. Screenings will take place at the Bama Theatre on Tuesday nights at […]

  • TRAVIS TRITT TO PERFORM RARE SOLO-ACOUSTIC SHOW AT THE BAMA THEATRE

    Travis Tritt - Bama Theatre - Press Release

    TRAVIS TRITT TO PERFORM RARE SOLO-ACOUSTIC SHOW AT THE BAMA THEATRE Tickets on sale NOW through the Bama Theatre website and Etix.com.   Enjoy a special evening with CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt. Experience this rare opportunity featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo-acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his […]