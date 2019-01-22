An important imaging device is now available at Fayette Medical Center.

A mobile PET/CT scanner will come to FMC on the second and fourth Fridays of every month. The scanner will arrive at 8 a.m. and will stay until the last scheduled patient is seen.

“We’re proud to make this technology available to our community,” FMC Administrator Donald Jones said. “People from Fayette and surrounding counties now travel long distances to get this service, and now they can get this imaging performed close to home.”

Positron Emission Tomography is most often used to identify a tumor or to determine if cancer has spread. It is also used by pulmonologists and ear, nose and throat specialists, Jones said. The device that will be coming to FMC is also equipped with a CT scanner to produce three-dimensional images.

The device is owned by Molecular Imaging Technology based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.