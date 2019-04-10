GLUTEN FREE WINES

Wondering about gluten free wine? There are a wide variety of reasons you may be avoiding gluten, from wheat allergies to Celiac disease. If you are avoiding wheat and gluten, you may be worried that you will have to give up your wine drinking options. However, there is wine available that you can drink. Gluten free wine exists and you can find several good wine reviews about products that are gluten free.

As of the time this article was written, winemakers are not required to label their products for gluten or wheat allergies. If you are in doubt, contact the winemaker to find out if their product is indeed gluten free.

GLUTEN FREE WINE – REALLY?

Most wine is naturally gluten free since it’s usually made from grapes and not wheat. The process involved in making wine does not usually add gluten to the product.

However, some wines that have added flavors may add gluten, as part of the process, to the wine. It is wise to steer clear of flavored wines, for example dessert wines, that are not labeled as gluten free.

Another way that gluten may be introduced to the wine is through the paste that the winery uses to seal the barrels. This doesn’t apply to stainless steel. Some wineries use a wheat based paste. These can introduce low levels of gluten into the wine. It is small enough that most people with gluten issues would not notice it. But, if you are extremely sensitive you might still have a reaction.

Also, gluten may be added in the fining or clarification process.

There are wineries that offer gluten free wine and you may be best choosing from among those offerings.

GLUTEN FREE WINE CHOICES

Cupcake Vineyards is a winemaker that offers gluten free wines. They’re based in California and work to provide a wide variety of wine options. According to their website, they say “We did not use wheat, barley or rye in the production of these wines” when asked the question if their wine is gluten free.

Here’s a review of two of their wines, Cupcake Pinot Noir and also Cupcake Red Velvet.

Frey Vineyards offers vegan gluten free wines that you may enjoy. The vineyard is based in California. The family comes with a long history of wine making and they offer a wide variety of wine options to choose from. These wines are guaranteed to be gluten free and if you are worried about your diet, it is a good option.

If you are looking for other alternatives to add to your daily eating regimen, check out Whole Vine products. This company uses different parts of the grape to provide you with gluten free flour as well as other products. It is a great addition to your kitchen and can allow you to eat gluten free at home. For more great wine reviews check out this link. Cheers! https://theplanetweekly.com/prophecy-red-blend-wine-review/

CHECK OUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE ITEMS FOR ALL WINE LOVERS. WE APPRECIATE YOUR CONTINUED SUPPORT!



