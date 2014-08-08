ALABAMA FOOTBALL

Raekwon Davis named to Nagurski Trophy watch list

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been named to the 2018 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List announced today by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

Davis is among 97 candidates from around the country named to the preseason list for the Nagurski, recognizing the nation’s top defensive player. Jonathan Allen is the Crimson Tide’s lone recipient, collecting the honors in 2016.

Davis established himself as one of the top defensive line prospects in the Southeastern Conference as a sophomore. The Meridian, Miss., native finished the 2017 season with a team-leading 8.5 sacks, along with 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, a fumble return and his first career interception. Davis was also named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list on July 16.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy has been presented annually since 1993 by the Charlotte Touchdown Club and the Football Writers Association of America to recognize the top defensive player in college football. The award is named in honor of college and NFL Hall of Famer Bronko Nagurski. The 2018 winner will be announced at the Charlotte Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet in December of this year.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL

Pierschbacher and Williams named to Outland Trophy watch list

Alabama football’s Ross Pierschbacher and Jonah Williams have been named to the 2018 Outland Trophy Watch List announced today by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

The two are among 82 candidates from around the country named to the preseason list. Four Crimson Tide players have won the award previously, including Chris Samuels (1999), Andre Smith (2008), Barrett Jones (2011) and most recently Cam Robinson in 2016.

A veteran presence on the Crimson Tide offensive line, Pierschbacher has made 42 career starts and blocked for 28 100-yard rushing performances during his three standout seasons at the Capstone. The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native is a two-time All-SEC performer and anchored an offensive front that helped UA rank No. 2 in the conference in rushing and scoring a season ago. Pierschbacher was also named to the Rimington Award watch list on July 20.

Williams has started all 29 games of his career on the Tide offensive line. The Folsom, Calif., native started 15 games at right tackle as a freshman in 2016 and all 14 contests at left tackle in 2017. Williams earned All-America honors from the AFCA and AP a season ago and was a Freshman All-American in 2016.

The Outland Trophy has been presented annually since 1946 by the Football Writers Association of America to recognize the top interior lineman in college football. The award is named in honor of All-America offensive lineman John Outland of Penn. The 2018 winner will be announced at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show in December.