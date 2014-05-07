BETTY WHO// PARTY IN THE VALLEY

Don’t let the last name mislead you. Betty Who is no stranger to the music world. If you haven’t heard of her, you’ve surely heard her music.

Since her breakout single “Somebody Loves You” became a viral hit in 2014, Who has gradually become a household name, catching the attention of chart-topping artists Katy Perry and Kylie Minogue and subsequently touring with them.

In 2015, the Planet Weekly caught up with Who shortly after the release of her debut album Take Me Where You Go, where the synth songstress talked about overcoming bullies, songwriting about bad relationships and finding her voice. Two years later, the 25-year-old has since found love and her discography has expanded.

In March, Who released The Valley, a thirteen-track follow-up to her 2015 album. Hip Hop veteran Warren G and music duo Superfruit also lent their talents to two tracks off the sophomore record.

Last month the Australian pop star made her triumphant return to the Magic City at the Saturn Bar. The stop marked her third consecutive visit to Alabama and her second appearance at the popular Avondale venue.

Geographer, a synth pop band based out of San Francisco, opened the show. The four-man ensemble recently joined Who for the second leg of her tour, replacing Verite and Pretty Sister.

Properly titled “The Party in the Valley” tour, the Tuesday-night show didn’t miss a beat. Her roughly 70-minute set kept attendees moving and their vocal chords in constant use. Never lacking in energy, Who took her loyal fans, the Who Crew, on an energetic ride through her impressive catalogue of work.

The show started a tad late with Who taking the stage a little after 10 p.m., but the audience welcomed the songstress from down under with open arms.

As the lights dimmed, “The Valley”, the chilling A Capella title track played as her band members took their mark. Without missing a beat, fans began to chant her name until the six-foot-three bombshell, decked in a white, sauntered on stage. Joined by two backing dancers, Who immediately launched into the upbeat “Glory Days” and an abridged version of “Somebody Loves You.”

The Aussie dedicated a majority her set to her new record, but paid homage to her fans with tracks from her freshman album Take Me When You Go and her Ep The Movement.

Songs from the first half of the show included “Blue Heaven Midnight Crush”, “ Free to Fly”, “ Human Touch” and “ Pretend You’re Missing Me.”

Despite her various stops in Birmingham, the synth pop singer admitted in-between songs that she was surprised the turnout was so strong. An almost sold-out show, fans responded back with immediate praise.

Slowing the tempo down, Who returned centerstage with guitar for acoustic and crowed interactive versions of “California Rain” and “Wanna Be.”

The second half of the show included the upbeat “Some Kinda Wonderful”, “ Just Like Me”, “ All of You”, Mama Said” and closed the show with “ High Society.” However, the Who crew knew that the headliner still owed them a full performance of her most notable head-banger.

Quickly returning to the stage, Who did an encore perform of Donna Lewis’ “I’ll Love You Always Forever” and an energetic reprise of “ Somebody Loves You” As one of the last stops in her tour, Who didn’t let down. There is no doubt that residents of Birmingham await her return.