BOEN // Pinot Noir

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon comes from the Louis M. Martini winery in Healdsburg, Sonoma County, California, USA. For this review I tasted the 2012 vintage. According to the bottle, the winery was started by Louis M. Martini in Napa Valley in 1933. As time went on he expanded with vineyards into both Napa and Sonoma. Cabernet Sauvignon was his passion. Now, the winemaker is Michael Martini, his grandson. Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon Review

Louis Martini Cabernet SauvignonIn the glass, this wine is quite dark. The color is almost black plum and very little light gets through. The wine exhibits thick legs that fall slowly down the sides of the glass. I noticed a nice dark

jammy aroma as soon as I pulled the cork out of the bottle. On the nose, it’s a heavy aroma of rich dark cherry with a hint of savory spice. A bit of a whiff of alcohol was also noticed. However, it’s mostly subdued by the rich cherry. Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon alcohol content 13.8% by volume, per the bottle. The wine’s taste surprised me a little, but in a pleasant way. Given the richness of the aroma, I was really only expecting flavors of rich dark fruits.

However, the wine’s taste was brighter than expected. On the palate you get a nice combination of red and black fruits and a bit of spice. For flavors, I noticed ripe red raspberry balanced with black cherry. I was also pleasantly surprised by how dry this wine is. Although the flavors may sound sweet, this is not a sweet red. This wine is

more similar in flavor to a pure Cabernet Sauvignon. I did discover after reading the tasting notes that there is also 8% Petite Sirah blended in to provide the dark fruit characteristics. So, it’s a bit of a blend. The wine had a wool like mouthfeel with strong and well-structured tannins. I especially noticed the tannins behind my upper and lower lips, but they were present all over the palate. Even though the tannins were quite present, the wine had a surprising smoothness to it. Finish of this wine was long with a great balance of the tannins versus the flavors, lingering on the palate. Overall, I have to say I really enjoyed Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon. Cabernet is my favorite wine and this one pressed all the right buttons for me. I love that this is a complex wine. But, all the complexities are very well balanced. I also love to be surprised and have my expectations exceeded. This wine did that. I would suggest pairing Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon with a grilled or wood fired steak. It has the strength to cut through and compliment that kind of dish. Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon price paid $15.99. Recommend!