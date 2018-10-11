BRETT YOUNG EARNS STANDING OVATION AT SOLD-OUT RYMAN AUDITORIUM HEADLINE SHOW

Young Celebrates Fourth No. 1 From Debut Album as “Mercy” Makes Ascent to the Top

CMA Awards New Artist of the Year nominee Brett Young performed in front of a sold-out audience during his first headline show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium last night, earning a standing ovation from the enthusiastic crowd. Young opened the show with lead single “Here Tonight” before previewing additional tracks from his upcoming sophomore album TICKET TO L.A, due Dec. 7 on BMLG Records. The Caliville crooner also drew from the collection of chart-toppers on his self-titled debut, including PLATINUM-selling two-week No. One “Mercy.” The latter proved especially endearing as Young invited his co-writer Sean McConnell to the stage to collaborate on the tune once again after celebrating at a No. One party earlier in the day at Nashville Underground. ASCAP and BMI hosted the pair alongside industry family and friends.

“Days like today are pretty surreal,” Young shared. “There are a handful of right of passages for a country artist, and playing the Ryman is one of them. And on top of that, to get to celebrate four No. ones. It’s pretty special.”

“One of country’s most consistent radio stars,” (Rolling Stone), the smash marks Young’s fourth consecutive No. one, following “Sleep Without You” (PLATINUM), “In Case You Didn’t Know” (3X PLATINUM) and “Like I Loved You” (PLATINUM). The feat makes him the only debut Country artist to earn four chart-toppers since 2014.

The ACM Awards New Male Vocalist of the Year will continue to bring his “personality and husky vocals,” (Providence Journal) to fans across the country on his headlining CMT ON TOUR: HERE TONIGHT in November, following his current run on Thomas Rhett’s LIFE CHANGES TOUR. Young has built a dedicated fanbase since the first glimpse of breathtaking vulnerability with his 2016 debut, which earned RIAA PLATINUM certification and dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks. He also distinguished himself with “In Case You Didn’t Know” as the first debut Country artist since 2014 to garner 3X PLATINUM certification. The chart-topper’s official music video has surpassed 200 million views, while Young was the only artist of 2017 with two efforts listed on VEVO’s Top Country Videos list. His music has been streamed more than 1 billion times (Nielsen Music Connect). For additional information, visit http://www.brettyoungmusic.com.

Bottom Left Photo (L-R): BMLG Records’ Madeline Farr, Michelle Kammerer, Jimmy Harnen, Andrew Thoen, Brett Young, Matthew Hargis, Cherylynne Nader, Producer Dann Huff

Bottom Right Photo (L-R): Big Machine Music’s Mike Molinar, BMLG’s Laurel Kittleson, BMI’s Leslie Roberts, Producer Dann Huff, Sean McConnell, Warner Chappell’s BJ Hill, Brett Young, ASCAP’s Michael Martin, BMLG Records’ Jimmy Harnen



