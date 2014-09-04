Cocobon Red Blend

For this review, I tasted the 2015 vintage of Robert Mondavi Private Selection Pinot Noir.

APPEARANCE

In the glass, this wine poured dark cherry in color. A pretty good amount of light was able to shine through and leave red reflections on the table.

It was also quite leggy, with several tightly-packed and very slow-falling tears sliding down the glass.

AROMA

I didn’t notice much aroma upon opening the bottle. After pouring, I did have to get fairly close to the glass before there was a discernible aroma. Once I did, I first noted straightforward Pinot Noir aroma with hints of strawberry and currant. I wasn’t able to pick up roses (as suggested by the bottle’s tasting notes) but I did also pick up a bit of vanilla when I really stuck my nose in the glass. A strong sniff was not met with much alcohol burn in the nose, which was appreciated.

Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir alcohol content 13.5% by volume, per the bottle.

Overall, a pleasant and non-complex aroma.

TASTE

I went in expecting lighter flavors of cherry and red fruits and my expectations where precisely met. Specifically, cherry and raspberry, which exactly matched the bottle’s tasting notes. It’s not often the bottle’s flavor description is spot on, so kudos to Mondavi for getting that right. I enjoyed the flavors and was pleased with the overall taste of this Pinot Noir.

MOUTHFEEL AND TANNINS

Mouthfeel is juicy and tannins subtle and elegant. I also noticed there wasn’t any sort of bitter aftertaste from the tannins, which was great. I don’t like it when an elegant Pinot gets cut short with an aftertaste.

FINISH

Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir finishes long and enjoyable. The flavors definitely over-ride the tannins in the finish which again makes me call this Pinot elegant.

OVERALL OPINION

Overall, while there isn’t a lot of complexity or uniqueness with this wine, it does what it’s supposed to do quite well. It’s a straightforward Pinot Noir that’s an elegant sipper on its own and given the under $10 price, a great value. Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir price $8.99. At least that’s what I paid for it. Don’t hesitate to pick this one up if you’re seeking a lovely Pinot Noir at a value-oriented price point!

SUGGESTED FOOD PAIRING

The bottle notes suggest pairing this wine with pot stickers or lamb burgers. The lamb burgers’ flavors might overwhelm the wine a bit, but I’m on board with the pot stickers.