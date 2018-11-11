Basic Venison Chili

Well it’s that time of year where around our house we start getting excited about deer hunting. My son is in a deer stand as often as he can. Deer season brings such anticipation and fun. Mom gets to come up with all the different recipes. There are so many great ways to prepare venison, but one of our favorites is chili. We love the taste and hope you will try it. Nothing like it. As with any recipe, you can always adjust the amounts of ingredients to your personal tastes. The recipe is just a guideline to help you put together an assortment of items designed to be cooked together for tasty results. Try this one. I’m sure you will enjoy it.

3 pounds of ground venison

4 tbs olive oil

1 large onion diced

1 green pepper diced

2 cloves chopped garlic

2 cans of chili beans

8 oz. beef broth

1 14 oz. can of diced tomatoes

2 14 oz. can of tomato sauce.

cumin, chili powder, chopped parsley, salt and black pepper to taste

1 tbs flour

2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Brown the onions, peppers and some of the seasonings with the venison and olive oil. When the venison is cooked, add the rest of the seasonings. Taste and adjust to your liking. Add the flour to the venison and cook until the oil is absorbed. Add the tomatoes then the beans. This will make a thicker chili than you are used to. Add the beef broth to desired thickness, then cook at a simmer for 40 minutes. Top each bowl of chili with some cheddar cheese and sour cream.

One of our favorite cookbooks for all things wild. Great gift for the Hunters in your house.