A Stormy Start to the 2025 NFL Season

When the NFL picked Eagles vs. Cowboys to open the season, it guaranteed drama. Two of the league’s fiercest rivals, meeting in Philadelphia on banner night, under the eyes of fans hungry for another Eagles championship run and Cowboys fans desperate to shake decades of disappointment.

The Eagles didn’t waste time. They scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, becoming the first defending Super Bowl champion to do so since the 2011 Packers. Behind the legs and arm of Jalen Hurts and a balanced offensive attack, Philadelphia built a 24–13 halftime lead.

But just when it looked like the Eagles might run away, the Cowboys defense stiffened and Dak Prescott had chances late. Momentum shifted briefly when a 65-minute lightning delay in the third quarter paused the action, but when play resumed, the scoreboard never changed.

Final: Eagles 24, Cowboys 20.

Winners

Jalen Hurts: MVP-Caliber Performance

If there was any doubt about Hurts’ ability to carry the Eagles into another deep playoff run, he erased it in Week 1.

  • Passing: 19-of-23, 214 yards

  • Rushing: 2 touchdowns (4 and 8 yards)

Hurts’ first touchdown came immediately after the Eagles unveiled their Super Bowl LIX championship banner. His shrug celebration in front of Michael Jordan was a moment Eagles fans will remember all season. Hurts’ combination of precision passing and physical running made him uncontainable.

Saquon Barkley’s Eagles Debut

Eagles fans had been waiting months to see how Barkley would fit into Nick Sirianni’s offense. The debut didn’t disappoint.

  • Barkley finished with a 10-yard rushing touchdown, showing burst and balance behind a powerful offensive line.

  • His presence forced Dallas to respect the run, opening passing lanes for Hurts and quick throws to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

This one-two punch could become the NFL’s most dangerous backfield.

Jake Elliott, the Unsung Hero

Special teams matter, and Elliott proved why. His 58-yard field goal just before halftime was the last point Philadelphia scored—and the one that gave them enough cushion to survive.

In tough conditions, Elliott’s consistency was huge.

The Eagles’ First Half Execution

Philadelphia looked like champions out of the gate. Three straight touchdown drives set the tone, and though penalties (9 for 90+ yards) slowed them later, the Eagles showed why they’re still the NFC’s top dog.

Momentum into Super Bowl Rematch

With the win, Philly heads into Week 2 for a primetime rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team they defeated in February’s Super Bowl. Momentum couldn’t be better.

Losers

Dak Prescott’s Missed Opportunities

Prescott’s stat line wasn’t disastrous, but the performance was disappointing.

  • Failed to throw a touchdown pass

  • Couldn’t convert a critical 4th-and-3 with less than two minutes left

  • Looked rattled by Philadelphia’s pass rush

For a quarterback with a massive new extension, Dallas fans expected more in the biggest spotlight.

Cowboys Receivers Drop the Ball

Yes, CeeDee Lamb finished with 110 yards. But critical drops plagued the Cowboys’ comeback attempt. In a game decided by four points, execution matters—and Dallas didn’t have it.

Brian Schottenheimer’s Coaching Debut

Dallas’ new head coach couldn’t overcome mistakes and questionable offensive rhythm. Critics are already questioning if Schottenheimer is the right fit to maximize Prescott’s talents.

Jalen Carter’s Ejection

Before the first snap, Eagles DT Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott. While it didn’t cost Philadelphia the game, it overshadowed a big night for the defending champs.

Jerry Jones’ Roster Moves Under Fire

Trading Micah Parsons to Green Bay looked questionable when it happened; after Week 1, it looks like a disaster. Without Parsons, Dallas’ defense lacked the bite to contain Hurts.

Some media outlets even called Jones’ recent decisions “$564 million worth of mistakes.”

The Lightning Delay

In one of the night’s most unusual moments, the game was halted for 65 minutes due to lightning in the third quarter. Both teams came out flat afterward, and neither scored again.

It was fitting: Hurts was lightning early, and real lightning kept the score frozen late.

Final Box Score Snapshot

Team Final Score Standout Player Turning Point
Eagles 24 Jalen Hurts (214 yards, 2 TDs) Scored on first 3 possessions
Cowboys 20 CeeDee Lamb (110 yards) Failed 4th-and-3 late in 4Q

  • Eagles: Still the team to beat in the NFC. Hurts is playing like an MVP, Barkley adds firepower, and Elliott is clutch. Penalties are a concern, but the formula for a repeat is there.

  • Cowboys: Familiar storylines—Prescott struggles in big moments, receivers lack reliability, and coaching/roster decisions loom large.

The Eagles vs. Cowboys 2025 opener was a thriller, and it sets the stage for an incredible NFL season. For now, the Eagles have bragging rights, momentum, and the lightning in their corner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.