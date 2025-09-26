Ryder Cup 2025: President Trump Attends Opening Day at Bethpage Black

The 2025 Ryder Cup officially teed off Friday morning at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, one of the toughest and most legendary courses on the PGA Tour circuit. The prestigious golf tournament, held every two years, showcases the best players from the United States against the top talent from Europe in a heated battle for national pride.

President Trump’s Arrival at the Ryder Cup

President Donald Trump arrived at Bethpage Black to attend the first day of the competition. With thousands of golf fans packing the stands, security was tight around the Long Island course. The President, who is an avid golfer and owner of several championship courses worldwide, was accompanied by his granddaughter Kai Trump, a talented young golfer.

Before leaving the White House, President Trump told reporters:

“I’m going to go for a little while to represent the United States at the Ryder Cup, which is very exciting, and we’ll be watching that.”

His arrival came just before the afternoon matches, adding extra energy to the American squad and fans.

U.S. Team Boosted by Trump’s Presence

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler, the leader of the American team, expressed that the President’s visit gave the U.S. players an additional lift.

“It’s been a tough few weeks for our country, and to have our President here as we represent the United States of America, even in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us,” Scheffler said.

Fellow American Xander Schauffele kicked off the morning matches with a strong showing in the foursomes, as fans roared with excitement at Bethpage Black.

Ryder Cup 2025 Format and Early Results

The Ryder Cup format features:

Friday & Saturday : Team matches (foursomes and four-ball).

Sunday: Singles matches, where every golfer competes head-to-head.

While the U.S. team entered as favorites on home soil, Europe struck early. The Americans dropped their first three morning foursomes, putting pressure on the afternoon rounds.

Trump’s Influence on Golf Beyond the Ryder Cup

Beyond his presence at Bethpage Black, President Trump has maintained a deep connection to professional golf. His Trump National Doral Miami course hosted a LIV Golf event earlier this year, and he has been involved in ongoing discussions regarding a potential merger between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Trump-owned courses are also scheduled to host both LIV and PGA tournaments in 2026, further cementing his role in the sport’s future.

Europe vs. USA: Ryder Cup Rivalry Continues

The Europeans arrive at Bethpage as defending champions, having dominated in Rome in 2023. The home team has won the last four Ryder Cups, with Europe’s last victory on American soil coming in 2012. Known for its electric atmosphere, the Ryder Cup draws massive crowds who passionately cheer their side while creating an intense, pressure-filled environment for the players.

As the 45th Ryder Cup unfolds, all eyes remain on whether the U.S. can reclaim the trophy on home turf—or if Europe will once again spoil the party.