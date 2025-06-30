Ons Jabeur Forced to Retire from Wimbledon 2025 First Round Due to Heat and Health Concerns Susan Ryder June 30, 2025 Features, News & Sports 151 Comments Ons Jabeur Forced to Retire from Wimbledon 2025 First Round Due to Heat and Health Concerns Tennis star Ons Jabeur retires from first-round match at Wimbledon 2025 due to extreme heat and physical distress Wimbledon 2025 began with an unexpected twist as former world number two Ons Jabeur was forced to retire from her first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova. The Tunisian fan favorite, known for her dynamic play and two previous finals appearances at the All England Club, was visibly struggling with health issues brought on by the scorching temperatures in London. Ranked 59th due to an injury-plagued season, Jabeur called a medical timeout while trailing 3-2 in the first set. She remained off the court for nearly 15 minutes. During a changeover just before the break, she appeared emotionally and physically distressed—burying her face in a towel, using an ice wrap, and receiving medical attention that included a blood pressure check. Despite returning to the court, the 29-year-old was never able to regain her form. The relentless heat, pushing close to 30°C (86°F), took its toll, and she officially retired from the match with Tomova leading 7-6 (7-5), 2-0. “I wasn’t expecting not to feel good,” Jabeur said. “I’ve been practicing well, but I guess these things happen. I’m pretty sad—it doesn’t help with my confidence, and I’ve been pushing through a very tough season.” Jabeur added that she plans to step away from tennis temporarily to rest and reconnect with her family, prioritizing recovery over competition. With the London heatwave intensifying, temperatures could climb as high as 33°C (91°F) this week. Wimbledon officials are monitoring conditions closely, as this may become one of the hottest opening weeks in the tournament’s history. The current record for the hottest day at Wimbledon stands at 35.7°C (96.3°F), set on July 1, 2015. 151 Responses Gençosman su kaçak tespiti July 3, 2025 Gençosman su kaçak tespiti Sızıntıyı hızlıca bulup onardılar, tekrar teşekkürler! https://carolinahurricanesclub.com/read-blog/5577 Reply 📀 Notification- SENDING 1,813047 BTC. Next => https://graph.org/Payout-from-Blockchaincom-06-26?hs=2de993e86019743d28066050c3ba759c& 📀 July 4, 2025 8wu4ic Reply Akatlar su kaçak tespiti July 4, 2025 Akatlar su kaçak tespiti Maltepe’deki ofisimdeki su kaçağını bulmak hiç kolay değildi ama bu ekip harika çalıştı. https://carolinahurricanesclub.com/read-blog/5577 Reply Sancaktepe su kaçağı tespiti July 4, 2025 Sancaktepe su kaçağı tespiti Kadıköy’deki ofisime su kaçağı tespiti için çağırdım, sonuç çok hızlıydı. https://www.gamesfree.ca/read-blog/54582 Reply jalalive July 5, 2025 I’m definitely going to apply what I’ve learned here. Reply jalalive 22 July 5, 2025 This gave me a whole new perspective. Thanks for opening my eyes. Reply jalalive 22 July 5, 2025 You’ve sparked my interest in this topic. Reply jalalive fifa July 5, 2025 This made me rethink some of my assumptions. Really valuable post. Reply jalalive 2 July 5, 2025 I wasn’t expecting to learn so much from this post! Reply jala live July 5, 2025 Keep writing! Your content is always so helpful. Reply jalalive 22 July 5, 2025 I enjoyed your take on this subject. Keep writing! Reply jala live gratis July 5, 2025 Great points, well supported by facts and logic. Reply jalalive 2 July 5, 2025 I appreciate the real-life examples you added. They made it relatable. Reply jalalive 22 July 5, 2025 I appreciate the depth and clarity of this post. Reply jalalive 22 July 5, 2025 Thank you for being so generous with your knowledge. Reply jalalive gratis July 5, 2025 What a great resource. I’ll be referring back to this often. Reply jalalive gratis July 5, 2025 You’ve clearly done your research, and it shows. Reply jalalive world cup July 5, 2025 I enjoyed your perspective on this topic. Looking forward to more content. Reply jalalive fifa July 5, 2025 I agree with your point of view and found this very insightful. Reply jalalive 22 July 5, 2025 Thank you for making this topic less intimidating. Reply jalalive 22 July 5, 2025 You explained it in such a relatable way. Well done! Reply jalalive gratis July 5, 2025 Such a refreshing take on a common topic. Reply jalalive gratis July 5, 2025 Your passion for the topic really shines through. Reply jala live July 5, 2025 Such a refreshing take on a common topic. Reply jala live July 5, 2025 This was easy to follow, even for someone new like me. Reply spb1 July 6, 2025 This was easy to follow, even for someone new like me. Reply jalalive fifa July 6, 2025 You’ve built a lot of trust through your consistency. Reply spb link alternatif July 6, 2025 This was a great reminder for me. Thanks for posting. Reply daftar spb July 6, 2025 What a great resource. I’ll be referring back to this often. Reply jalalive gratis July 6, 2025 Great post! I’m going to share this with a friend. Reply spb1 July 6, 2025 What I really liked is how easy this was to follow. Even for someone who’s not super tech-savvy, it made perfect sense. Reply jalalive 2 July 6, 2025 I feel more confident tackling this now, thanks to you. Reply spb July 6, 2025 You’ve built a lot of trust through your consistency. Reply spb link alternatif July 6, 2025 This was really well done. I can tell a lot of thought went into making it clear and user-friendly. Keep up the good work! Reply jalalive 22 July 6, 2025 Your thoughts are always so well-organized and presented. Reply login spb July 6, 2025 You’ve built a lot of trust through your consistency. Reply spb1 July 6, 2025 What I really liked is how easy this was to follow. Even for someone who’s not super tech-savvy, it made perfect sense. Reply jalalive 2 July 6, 2025 This made me rethink some of my assumptions. Really valuable post. Reply spb link alternatif July 6, 2025 Thanks for taking the time to break this down step-by-step. Reply jalalive gratis July 6, 2025 You’re doing a fantastic job with this blog. Reply spb daftar July 6, 2025 Great points, well supported by facts and logic. Reply spb01 July 6, 2025 Great points, well supported by facts and logic. Reply jalalive gratis July 6, 2025 Your content always adds value to my day. Reply spb01 July 6, 2025 I’ll be sharing this with a few friends. Reply spb July 6, 2025 What an engaging read! You kept me hooked from start to finish. Reply jalalive 22 July 6, 2025 I appreciate the real-life examples you added. They made it relatable. Reply spb1 July 6, 2025 Your tips are practical and easy to apply. Thanks a lot! Reply jalalive world cup July 6, 2025 I’ll be sharing this with a few friends. Reply daftar spb July 6, 2025 This post cleared up so many questions for me. Reply spb1 July 6, 2025 What I really liked is how easy this was to follow. Even for someone who’s not super tech-savvy, it made perfect sense. Reply jala live gratis July 6, 2025 It’s refreshing to find something that feels honest and genuinely useful. Thanks for sharing your knowledge in such a clear way. Reply spb01 July 6, 2025 You explained it in such a relatable way. Well done! Reply jalalive fifa July 6, 2025 This post cleared up so many questions for me. Reply spb01 July 6, 2025 I never thought about it that way before. Great insight! Reply spb login July 6, 2025 You always deliver high-quality information. Thanks again! Reply jalalive 2 July 6, 2025 Great points, well supported by facts and logic. Reply spb808 July 6, 2025 Such a refreshing take on a common topic. Reply jalalive fifa July 6, 2025 I wish I had read this sooner! Reply spb808 July 6, 2025 This post cleared up so many questions for me. Reply spb July 6, 2025 I love the clarity in your writing. Reply jalalive world cup July 6, 2025 Your writing always inspires me to learn more. Reply spb daftar July 6, 2025 This content is really helpful, especially for beginners like me. Reply jala live July 6, 2025 This was a great reminder for me. Thanks for posting. Reply spb login July 6, 2025 I’ve gained a much better understanding thanks to this post. Reply jalalive world cup July 6, 2025 I like how you presented both sides of the argument fairly. Reply jalalive gratis July 6, 2025 Thank you for putting this in a way that anyone can understand. Reply jalalive world cup July 6, 2025 It’s refreshing to find something that feels honest and genuinely useful. Thanks for sharing your knowledge in such a clear way. Reply jalalive world cup July 6, 2025 I appreciate the depth and clarity of this post. Reply jala live July 6, 2025 This was really well done. I can tell a lot of thought went into making it clear and user-friendly. Keep up the good work! Reply jala live gratis July 6, 2025 This gave me a lot to think about. Thanks for sharing. Reply jalalive 2 July 6, 2025 I wish I had read this sooner! Reply jalalive 2 July 6, 2025 Such a refreshing take on a common topic. Reply jalalive gratis July 6, 2025 This is exactly the kind of content I’ve been searching for. Reply jalalive July 6, 2025 What an engaging read! You kept me hooked from start to finish. Reply jalalive 2 July 6, 2025 Such a thoughtful and well-researched piece. Thank you. Reply jalalive 22 July 6, 2025 I enjoyed your perspective on this topic. Looking forward to more content. Reply jala live July 6, 2025 This was a great reminder for me. Thanks for posting. Reply jalalive July 6, 2025 I like how you presented both sides of the argument fairly. Reply jala live July 6, 2025 Keep educating and inspiring others with posts like this. Reply Gabrielle Dooley July 6, 2025 Thank you I have just been searching for information approximately this topic for a while and yours is the best I have found out so far However what in regards to the bottom line Are you certain concerning the supply Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 You always deliver high-quality information. Thanks again! Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 I wasn’t sure what to expect at first, but this turned out to be surprisingly useful. Thanks for taking the time to put this together. Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 I love the clarity in your writing. Reply spotbet login July 7, 2025 Your content never disappoints. Keep up the great work! Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 I love how practical and realistic your tips are. Reply spotbet app July 7, 2025 I like how you presented both sides of the argument fairly. Reply spotbet link July 7, 2025 I always look forward to your posts. Keep it coming! Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 Keep educating and inspiring others with posts like this. Reply spotbet app July 7, 2025 I enjoyed your perspective on this topic. Looking forward to more content. Reply spotbet login July 7, 2025 Your thoughts are always so well-organized and presented. Reply spotbet link July 7, 2025 I hadn’t considered this angle before. It’s refreshing! Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 This content is gold. Thank you so much! Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 This gave me a lot to think about. Thanks for sharing. Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 This is one of the best explanations I’ve read on this topic. Reply spotbet app July 7, 2025 This was incredibly useful and well written. Reply spotbet app July 7, 2025 Very useful tips! I’m excited to implement them soon. Reply spotbet login July 7, 2025 I’ve gained a much better understanding thanks to this post. Reply spotbet link July 7, 2025 I never thought about it that way before. Great insight! Reply spotbet link July 7, 2025 I appreciate the real-life examples you added. They made it relatable. Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 I feel more confident tackling this now, thanks to you. Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 You’ve done a great job with this. I ended up learning something new without even realizing it—very smooth writing! Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 Your tips are practical and easy to apply. Thanks a lot! Reply spotbet link July 7, 2025 You write with so much clarity and confidence. Impressive! Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 Your thoughts are always so well-organized and presented. Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 You’re doing a fantastic job with this blog. Reply spotbet link July 7, 2025 You have a real gift for explaining things. Reply spotbet link July 7, 2025 I’ve read similar posts, but yours stood out for its clarity. Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 This gave me a lot to think about. Thanks for sharing. Reply lychshie prognozi na hokkei_xmKt July 7, 2025 самые точные прогнозы на нхл https://www.luchshie-prognozy-na-khokkej1.ru . Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 I’m definitely going to apply what I’ve learned here. Reply spotbet app July 7, 2025 You always deliver high-quality information. Thanks again! Reply spotbet login July 7, 2025 I learned something new today. Appreciate your work! Reply spotbet link July 7, 2025 What a great resource. I’ll be referring back to this often. Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 You clearly know your stuff. Great job on this article. Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 I like how you presented both sides of the argument fairly. Reply spotbet link July 7, 2025 What an engaging read! You kept me hooked from start to finish. Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 This content is really helpful, especially for beginners like me. Reply spotbet app July 7, 2025 Thank you for sharing this! I really enjoyed reading your perspective. Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 I really needed this today. Thank you for writing it. Reply spotbet app July 7, 2025 You really know how to connect with your readers. Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 This is now one of my favorite blog posts on this subject. Reply spotbet link July 7, 2025 I wasn’t expecting to learn so much from this post! Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 Keep educating and inspiring others with posts like this. Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 You explained it in such a relatable way. Well done! Reply spotbet login July 7, 2025 You’ve sparked my interest in this topic. Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 Your content never disappoints. Keep up the great work! Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 You’ve done a great job with this. I ended up learning something new without even realizing it—very smooth writing! Reply spotbet app July 7, 2025 This post gave me a new perspective I hadn’t considered. Reply spotbet login July 7, 2025 You bring a fresh voice to a well-covered topic. Reply spotbet login July 7, 2025 I appreciate how genuine your writing feels. Thanks for sharing. Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 This topic really needed to be talked about. Thank you. Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 I always look forward to your posts. Keep it coming! Reply spotbet app July 7, 2025 This content is gold. Thank you so much! Reply spotbet link July 7, 2025 I’m definitely going to apply what I’ve learned here. Reply spotbet link July 7, 2025 I learned something new today. Appreciate your work! Reply spotbet link July 7, 2025 You’ve sparked my interest in this topic. Reply spotbet app July 7, 2025 Thank you for being so generous with your knowledge. Reply spotbet login July 7, 2025 I learned something new today. Appreciate your work! Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 You’re doing a fantastic job with this blog. Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 Great job simplifying something so complex. Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 I love how clearly you explained everything. Thanks for this. Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 This is exactly the kind of content I’ve been searching for. Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 It’s great to see someone explain this so clearly. Reply spotbet login July 7, 2025 Your writing always inspires me to learn more. Reply spot bet July 7, 2025 I appreciate the real-life examples you added. They made it relatable. Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 Great points, well supported by facts and logic. Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 This content is really helpful, especially for beginners like me. Reply spotbet app July 7, 2025 This gave me a whole new perspective on something I thought I already understood. Great explanation and flow! Reply spotbet app July 7, 2025 You’ve clearly done your research, and it shows. Reply spotbet link July 7, 2025 This post cleared up so many questions for me. Reply spotbet July 7, 2025 Thank you for offering such practical guidance. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel ReplyYour email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website Δ