Ons Jabeur Forced to Retire from Wimbledon 2025 First Round Due to Heat and Health Concerns

Tennis star Ons Jabeur retires from first-round match at Wimbledon 2025 due to extreme heat and physical distress

Wimbledon 2025 began with an unexpected twist as former world number two Ons Jabeur was forced to retire from her first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova. The Tunisian fan favorite, known for her dynamic play and two previous finals appearances at the All England Club, was visibly struggling with health issues brought on by the scorching temperatures in London.

Wimbledon 2025

Ranked 59th due to an injury-plagued season, Jabeur called a medical timeout while trailing 3-2 in the first set. She remained off the court for nearly 15 minutes. During a changeover just before the break, she appeared emotionally and physically distressed—burying her face in a towel, using an ice wrap, and receiving medical attention that included a blood pressure check.

Despite returning to the court, the 29-year-old was never able to regain her form. The relentless heat, pushing close to 30°C (86°F), took its toll, and she officially retired from the match with Tomova leading 7-6 (7-5), 2-0.

“I wasn’t expecting not to feel good,” Jabeur said. “I’ve been practicing well, but I guess these things happen. I’m pretty sad—it doesn’t help with my confidence, and I’ve been pushing through a very tough season.”

Jabeur added that she plans to step away from tennis temporarily to rest and reconnect with her family, prioritizing recovery over competition.

Wimbledon 2025

With the London heatwave intensifying, temperatures could climb as high as 33°C (91°F) this week. Wimbledon officials are monitoring conditions closely, as this may become one of the hottest opening weeks in the tournament’s history. The current record for the hottest day at Wimbledon stands at 35.7°C (96.3°F), set on July 1, 2015.

