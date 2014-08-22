83 Rating: Moon Burn by Southern Prohibition Brewing

Judges Rating:

83

Aroma:

21 / 24

Appearance:

4 / 6

Flavor:

34 / 40

Mouthfeel:

8 / 10

Overall Impression:

16 / 20

Moon Burn is a golden ale with boysenberry, fermented with a mixed culture and aged in french oak. It was judged as BJCP Category 28C, Wild Specialty Beer. This beer has a moderately strong berry-like fruit aroma. Underneath lies the earthy aroma of oak. It pours an opaque radish color and has minimal head. The flavor is fruity and very lightly tart, subtly resembling the flavors often found in Flanders Red Ales. This beer finishes with low tannins, which dry it out. The carbonation is very low. Overall, the “wild” character of this beer is largely hidden, but the fruit character would make this an appealing choice for non-beer drinkers.

81 Rating: Leftover Limes by Southern Prohibition Brewing

Judges Rating:

81

Aroma:

21 / 24

Appearance:

5 / 6

Flavor:

33 / 40

Mouthfeel:

7 / 10

Overall Impression:

15 / 20

Leftover Limes is a saison-style Wild Specialty Beer, with lime, lime zest and Brettanomyces aged in oak and judged as BJCP Category 28C. The primary aroma of this beer is unmistakable: lime. It’s bright and distinct, but as it warms, low, earthy, background aromas of oak and musty Brettanomyces emerge. This beer pours cloudy and orange-colored, with a thin, white head. There are earthy and fusty flavors that combine with a moderate tannic bitterness to make this beer feel dry overall. It’s only mildly carbonated, leaving the finish a bit lifeless. Overall, judging this beer’s quality is especially subjective. The bright lime aroma and earthy, tannic flavor are major contrasts and don’t exactly complement one another. For many drinkers, these characteristics will not be a good combination.