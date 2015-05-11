Recipes Using Refrigerated Crescent Rolls

If you have refrigerated crescent rolls on hand, and are tired of having them as a side dish at dinner, try one of these recipes to prepare something different for dinner tonight. Crescent rolls are very versatile and can be used in casseroles, as crusts, and even in desserts.

One Dish Breakfast

1 can crescent rolls

1/2 lb. ground sausage

1 1/2 cups hash browns, thawed

3 eggs

1/2 c. grated cheddar cheese

Spread crescent rolls on cookie sheet. Seal all seams and curl up edges slightly. Pour over rolls the drained and cooked sausage, then uncooked hash browns, beaten eggs, and cheese. Season to taste. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 40 minutes.

Cheesy Casserole

1 lb. hamburger

1/4 c. chopped onion

1 8-oz. can tomato sauce

1 pkg. spaghetti sauce mix

1/4 c. chopped green pepper, optional

1 small can mushrooms, optional

3/4 c. sour cream

3 oz. mozzarella cheese, grated

2 oz. cheddar cheese, grated

salt and pepper

1 can crescent rolls

Brown meat and onion. Add tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce mix and optional green pepper, and mushrooms. Salt and pepper to taste. In a 9 x 9″ baking dish, layer meat mixture, then sour cream, then cheese. Place unrolled crescent rolls on top to make crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Veggie Pizza

2 cans crescent rolls, not separated

8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

3/4 c. mayonnaise or miracle whip

1/2 c. sour cream

1 tbsp. dill weed

1/2 tbsp. garlic salt

2 c. cauliflower, finely chopped

2 c. broccoli, finely chopped

3 carrots, shredded

3/4 c. shredded Cheddar cheese

Line bottom and sides of ungreased jelly roll pan with crescent rolls. Bake as directed on package until golden brown. Cool. Mix cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, dill weed and garlic salt until creamy. Spread over crust. Press cauliflower and broccoli into dip mixture. Sprinkle with carrots and cheese. Chill completely before serving. Serves 24 or more.

Cream Cheese Strudel

4 (3 oz.) pkg. cream cheese

1/2 c. sugar

3 egg yolks

1/2 c. light raisins

2 tsp. grated lemon peel

1/2 c. melted butter

1/3 c. dry bread crumbs

2 cans crescent rolls

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine cream cheese, sugar, egg yolks. Beat at medium speed until well blended and smooth. Stir in raisins and lemon peel. Set aside.

Open package of rolls and roll out to 1/4 inch thickness. Spread with 1/2 bread crumbs and cream cheese mixture. Roll and seal end. Repeat with other package of rolls. Place on cookie sheet and bake at 375 degrees until brown and golden. Brush with milk before baking.