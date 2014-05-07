Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

I have been making tater tot casserole for my family for dinner as long as I can remember. I don’t know when the recipe gained popularity, but it was probably around the time tater tots were invented! I know the recipe has been around for a long time.

I recently stumbled across a recipe for a breakfast variation of the recipe, and it’s pretty great! It tastes similar to a traditional hashbrown breakfast casserole, with more of the flavor of tater tots than hashbrowns.

Note: This recipe makes 5 servings. You can easily double this recipe to make 10 servings if you are serving a crowd.

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground sausage

1/2 of a 32-oz. bag of tater tots

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 c. grated cheddar cheese

4 eggs

1 c. milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Brown sausage in a large skillet, drain fat.

Combine sausage, tater tots, and cheese in a large bowl. Pour into a large casserole dish.

In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and seasonings. Pour over tater tot mixture.

Bake for 35-40 minutes.

This recipe can easily be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated until ready to bake.

Enjoy!