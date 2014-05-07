Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole Susan Ryder January 15, 2018 Food Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole I have been making tater tot casserole for my family for dinner as long as I can remember. I don’t know when the recipe gained popularity, but it was probably around the time tater tots were invented! I know the recipe has been around for a long time. I recently stumbled across a recipe for a breakfast variation of the recipe, and it’s pretty great! It tastes similar to a traditional hashbrown breakfast casserole, with more of the flavor of tater tots than hashbrowns. Note: This recipe makes 5 servings. You can easily double this recipe to make 10 servings if you are serving a crowd. Ingredients: 1 lb. ground sausage 1/2 of a 32-oz. bag of tater tots 1/4 tsp. garlic powder 1/4 tsp. onion powder Salt and pepper to taste 1 c. grated cheddar cheese 4 eggs 1 c. milk Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brown sausage in a large skillet, drain fat. Combine sausage, tater tots, and cheese in a large bowl. Pour into a large casserole dish. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and seasonings. Pour over tater tot mixture. Bake for 35-40 minutes. This recipe can easily be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated until ready to bake. Enjoy! Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website